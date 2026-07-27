Viking Holdings Ltd. $VIK Shares Sold by Renaissance Technologies LLC

Renaissance Technologies LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Viking Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:VIK - Free Report) by 1.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 759,204 shares of the company's stock after selling 13,400 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned 0.17% of Viking worth $55,786,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

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Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of VIK. Hilltop Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of Viking by 5.1% during the first quarter. Hilltop Holdings Inc. now owns 13,009 shares of the company's stock worth $956,000 after purchasing an additional 628 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia raised its position in shares of Viking by 33.5% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 436,651 shares of the company's stock worth $32,085,000 after purchasing an additional 109,471 shares during the last quarter. Gibbs Wealth Management purchased a new position in Viking in the 1st quarter valued at about $436,000. Sei Investments Co. lifted its stake in Viking by 42.6% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 454,872 shares of the company's stock valued at $33,424,000 after buying an additional 135,780 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its holdings in Viking by 21.2% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 19,680 shares of the company's stock worth $1,446,000 after buying an additional 3,445 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.84% of the company's stock.

Viking News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting Viking this week:

Viking Trading Up 0.2%

Shares of Viking stock opened at $100.87 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.27, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.76. The stock's 50 day simple moving average is $95.18 and its 200-day simple moving average is $82.43. The stock has a market cap of $44.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.50, a P/E/G ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.48. Viking Holdings Ltd. has a 1-year low of $55.55 and a 1-year high of $105.76.

Viking (NYSE:VIK - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 14th. The company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.11). Viking had a return on equity of 149.40% and a net margin of 18.00%.The firm had revenue of $1.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $1.01 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.24) earnings per share. The business's revenue for the quarter was up 17.5% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Viking Holdings Ltd. will post 3.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Viking from $86.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock an "equal weight" rating in a research note on Thursday, July 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on Viking from $95.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 14th. Truist Financial upgraded Viking from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $75.00 to $102.00 in a research report on Friday, May 22nd. Susquehanna increased their price objective on Viking from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a "positive" rating in a research note on Friday, May 15th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Viking from $87.00 to $104.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research note on Monday, April 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fourteen have given a Buy rating, three have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Viking currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $103.39.

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Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Richard Marnell sold 6,120 shares of Viking stock in a transaction on Monday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.30, for a total transaction of $577,116.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president owned 110,930 shares in the company, valued at $10,460,699. The trade was a 5.23% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Over the last three months, insiders sold 17,566 shares of company stock valued at $1,640,166.

Viking Company Profile

Viking Holdings Ltd engages in the passenger shipping and other forms of passenger transport in North America, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates through River and Ocean segments. The company also operates as a tour entrepreneur for passengers and related activities in tourism. As of December 31, 2023, it operated a fleet of 92 ships, including 81 river vessels comprising 58 Longships, 10 smaller classes based on the Longship design, 11 other river vessels, and 1 river vessel charter and the Viking Mississippi; 9 ocean ships; and 2 expedition ships.

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