Village Super Market, Inc. $VLGEA Shares Sold by Systematic Financial Management LP

Systematic Financial Management LP reduced its stake in shares of Village Super Market, Inc. (NASDAQ:VLGEA - Free Report) by 9.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 405,312 shares of the company's stock after selling 40,675 shares during the period. Systematic Financial Management LP owned 2.75% of Village Super Market worth $17,116,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of VLGEA. Empowered Funds LLC increased its position in Village Super Market by 7.5% during the first quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 64,122 shares of the company's stock worth $2,437,000 after purchasing an additional 4,459 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers raised its stake in Village Super Market by 4.8% during the second quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 14,535 shares of the company's stock worth $560,000 after purchasing an additional 671 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Village Super Market by 6.6% in the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 8,896 shares of the company's stock valued at $342,000 after purchasing an additional 547 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its holdings in shares of Village Super Market by 207.7% in the 2nd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 7,508 shares of the company's stock valued at $289,000 after purchasing an additional 5,068 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Village Super Market by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 20,917 shares of the company's stock valued at $805,000 after buying an additional 783 shares during the period. 39.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Village Super Market Stock Up 1.0%

Shares of NASDAQ:VLGEA opened at $42.62 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $42.86 and a 200-day simple moving average of $40.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $631.20 million, a P/E ratio of 11.58 and a beta of 0.45. Village Super Market, Inc. has a 1 year low of $30.08 and a 1 year high of $48.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 1.17.

Village Super Market (NASDAQ:VLGEA - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 3rd. The company reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $572.59 million for the quarter. Village Super Market had a net margin of 2.27% and a return on equity of 10.80%.

Village Super Market Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 23rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 2nd were given a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 2nd. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.3%. Village Super Market's dividend payout ratio is presently 27.17%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Wall Street Zen downgraded Village Super Market from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Saturday, June 6th. Weiss Ratings cut Village Super Market from a "buy (a-)" rating to a "buy (b)" rating in a report on Thursday, June 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of "Buy".

Read Our Latest Stock Report on VLGEA

Village Super Market Company Profile

Village Super Market, Inc is a publicly traded supermarket operator headquartered in Springfield, New Jersey. The company operates a network of ShopRite-branded grocery stores under a membership agreement with Wakefern Food Corp., one of the largest retailer-owned cooperatives in the United States. Through its ShopRite banner, Village Super Market serves communities across northern and central New Jersey, offering a full range of grocery products from fresh produce, meat, seafood and bakery items to dairy, deli and health and beauty merchandise.

The company's supermarkets feature an array of in-store services designed to meet diverse customer needs.

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