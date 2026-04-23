Villere ST Denis J & Co. LLC Decreases Stake in Tidewater Inc. $TDW

Villere ST Denis J & Co. LLC decreased its position in Tidewater Inc. (NYSE:TDW - Free Report) by 4.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 427,221 shares of the oil and gas company's stock after selling 18,955 shares during the period. Tidewater accounts for 2.2% of Villere ST Denis J & Co. LLC's investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest holding. Villere ST Denis J & Co. LLC owned 0.86% of Tidewater worth $21,579,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its holdings in shares of Tidewater by 23.5% in the 3rd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,073 shares of the oil and gas company's stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 204 shares during the last quarter. Lido Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Tidewater by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 5,360 shares of the oil and gas company's stock worth $286,000 after buying an additional 208 shares during the last quarter. Altfest L J & Co. Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Tidewater by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. Altfest L J & Co. Inc. now owns 13,568 shares of the oil and gas company's stock worth $724,000 after buying an additional 272 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC raised its stake in Tidewater by 6.7% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 4,633 shares of the oil and gas company's stock valued at $247,000 after acquiring an additional 292 shares during the period. Finally, Blume Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Tidewater by 128.3% in the 3rd quarter. Blume Capital Management Inc. now owns 525 shares of the oil and gas company's stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 295 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.13% of the company's stock.

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Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Daniel A. Hudson sold 15,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.50, for a total transaction of $1,162,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president owned 50,986 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $3,951,415. The trade was a 22.73% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Samuel R. Rubio sold 22,461 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.05, for a total transaction of $1,798,003.05. Following the transaction, the executive vice president owned 60,066 shares in the company, valued at $4,808,283.30. The trade was a 27.22% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders have sold 52,656 shares of company stock valued at $4,079,112 in the last three months. 6.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Tidewater Stock Up 2.1%

Shares of NYSE TDW opened at $85.63 on Thursday. Tidewater Inc. has a 12 month low of $33.38 and a 12 month high of $89.00. The company has a current ratio of 2.90, a quick ratio of 2.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.82 and a beta of 0.56. The business has a 50-day moving average of $79.67 and a 200-day moving average of $63.69.

Tidewater (NYSE:TDW - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 2nd. The oil and gas company reported $4.41 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $3.64. Tidewater had a return on equity of 12.34% and a net margin of 24.74%.The company had revenue of $336.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $329.39 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.70 earnings per share. Tidewater's revenue was down 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Tidewater Inc. will post 4.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on TDW shares. Raymond James Financial set a $117.00 price objective on Tidewater in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. Barclays started coverage on Tidewater in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. They issued an "equal weight" rating and a $80.00 price objective on the stock. Dawson James restated an "outperform" rating on shares of Tidewater in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. Zacks Research upgraded Tidewater from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Weiss Ratings reiterated a "hold (c)" rating on shares of Tidewater in a research report on Monday, December 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, two have assigned a Buy rating and six have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $87.33.

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Tidewater Company Profile

Tidewater Inc is a leading global provider of offshore marine support vessels, serving the energy sector with a focus on the oil and gas industry. Headquartered in Houston, Texas, the company operates a diverse fleet of platform supply vessels (PSVs), anchor handling tug supply vessels (AHTSs), crew boats and other specialized vessels designed to support offshore drilling, production and construction activities.

The company's fleet is equipped to handle a range of maritime services, including the transport of personnel, equipment and bulk materials; anchor handling and mooring operations; and subsea construction support.

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