Watch for Tech Giants to Boost Share Buybacks in 2024

S&P 500   5,122.98 (-0.53%)
DOW   38,781.88 (-0.32%)
QQQ   435.23 (-0.89%)
AAPL   171.18 (-1.05%)
MSFT   417.90 (-1.72%)
META   487.02 (-0.98%)
GOOGL   141.80 (-0.91%)
AMZN   175.71 (-1.70%)
TSLA   162.31 (-0.12%)
NVDA   882.40 (+0.34%)
NIO   5.66 (+1.43%)
AMD   189.88 (+1.51%)
BABA   73.73 (+0.45%)
T   17.04 (+0.18%)
F   12.20 (+0.99%)
MU   93.34 (+2.09%)
CGC   2.87 (+3.61%)
GE   168.69 (+1.16%)
DIS   111.98 (-0.07%)
AMC   4.38 (+2.58%)
PFE   28.04 (-0.32%)
PYPL   62.91 (-0.14%)
XOM   112.13 (+0.59%)
S&P 500   5,122.98 (-0.53%)
DOW   38,781.88 (-0.32%)
QQQ   435.23 (-0.89%)
AAPL   171.18 (-1.05%)
MSFT   417.90 (-1.72%)
META   487.02 (-0.98%)
GOOGL   141.80 (-0.91%)
AMZN   175.71 (-1.70%)
TSLA   162.31 (-0.12%)
NVDA   882.40 (+0.34%)
NIO   5.66 (+1.43%)
AMD   189.88 (+1.51%)
BABA   73.73 (+0.45%)
T   17.04 (+0.18%)
F   12.20 (+0.99%)
MU   93.34 (+2.09%)
CGC   2.87 (+3.61%)
GE   168.69 (+1.16%)
DIS   111.98 (-0.07%)
AMC   4.38 (+2.58%)
PFE   28.04 (-0.32%)
PYPL   62.91 (-0.14%)
XOM   112.13 (+0.59%)
S&P 500   5,122.98 (-0.53%)
DOW   38,781.88 (-0.32%)
QQQ   435.23 (-0.89%)
AAPL   171.18 (-1.05%)
MSFT   417.90 (-1.72%)
META   487.02 (-0.98%)
GOOGL   141.80 (-0.91%)
AMZN   175.71 (-1.70%)
TSLA   162.31 (-0.12%)
NVDA   882.40 (+0.34%)
NIO   5.66 (+1.43%)
AMD   189.88 (+1.51%)
BABA   73.73 (+0.45%)
T   17.04 (+0.18%)
F   12.20 (+0.99%)
MU   93.34 (+2.09%)
CGC   2.87 (+3.61%)
GE   168.69 (+1.16%)
DIS   111.98 (-0.07%)
AMC   4.38 (+2.58%)
PFE   28.04 (-0.32%)
PYPL   62.91 (-0.14%)
XOM   112.13 (+0.59%)
S&P 500   5,122.98 (-0.53%)
DOW   38,781.88 (-0.32%)
QQQ   435.23 (-0.89%)
AAPL   171.18 (-1.05%)
MSFT   417.90 (-1.72%)
META   487.02 (-0.98%)
GOOGL   141.80 (-0.91%)
AMZN   175.71 (-1.70%)
TSLA   162.31 (-0.12%)
NVDA   882.40 (+0.34%)
NIO   5.66 (+1.43%)
AMD   189.88 (+1.51%)
BABA   73.73 (+0.45%)
T   17.04 (+0.18%)
F   12.20 (+0.99%)
MU   93.34 (+2.09%)
CGC   2.87 (+3.61%)
GE   168.69 (+1.16%)
DIS   111.98 (-0.07%)
AMC   4.38 (+2.58%)
PFE   28.04 (-0.32%)
PYPL   62.91 (-0.14%)
XOM   112.13 (+0.59%)
Free Trial

Watch for Tech Giants to Boost Share Buybacks in 2024

Written by Kate Stalter | Reviewed by Don Miller
March 15, 2024
→ Like Tiny Crypto Retirement Funds (From Crypto 101 Media) (Ad)

Stock Buybacks theme with Manhattan New York City skyscrapers

Key Points

  • Goldman Sachs predicts robust earnings growth for big tech companies like Meta, Nvidia, Microsoft, and Apple.
  • As a result, Goldman is forecasting a 13% year-over-year increase in S&P 500 share repurchases, totaling $925 billion.
  • Share repurchases signal confidence in a company's future, potentially boosting stock value.
  • 5 stocks we like better than Alphabet

Watch for robust earnings growth at big techs such as Meta Platforms Inc. NASDAQ: META, Nvidia Corp. NASDAQ: NVDA, Microsoft Corp. NASDAQ: MSFT and Apple Inc. NASDAQ: AAPL to increase the rate of share buybacks this year, says a recent report from Goldman Sachs. 

Goldman Sachs is forecasting that S&P 500 companies will increase share repurchases by 13% year-over-year, to $925 billion. The investment bank’s analysts previously anticipated a 4% increase in share buybacks, after a 14% decrease in 2023. 

Analysts added that they expect buybacks to surpass $1 trillion by 2025.

Why is this important for investors?

Share Buybacks Boost Stock Value

Price appreciation and dividends get the lion’s share of attention from investors, but share repurchases increase stock value by signaling confidence in the company's future. They reduce the supply of outstanding shares, which can boost earnings per share. 

Buybacks can potentially drive up stock prices due to improved fundamentals and increased demand for shares while supply has been reduced. 

In addition, buying back shares is a tax-efficient way to return capital to shareholders without committing to regular dividend payments. 

Goldman Sachs’ buyback forecast was also a nod to continued earnings growth at mega-cap technology stocks and communications services stocks. Analysts expect these stocks to account for a “substantial” percentage of the growth in S&P 500 buyback this year.


Goldman Sachs: Macro Improvements Driving Forecast

While Tesla Inc. NASDAQ: TSLA earnings are declining and the stock is in a slump, artificial intelligence stocks like Advanced Micro Devices NASDAQ: AMD and Applied Materials Inc. NASDAQ: AMAT have rotated into leadership. 

In their report, Goldman Sachs analysts wrote, "Improvements in the broader macro environment since the fall, like the decline in Treasury yields, also help to inform our forecast upgrade."

Goldman had previously increased its 2024 S&P 500 earnings estimate by 8% to $241 a share. It expects a further increase of 6% next year, to $256, per share.

Headwinds for Increased Buybacks

However, frothy valuations and uncertainty about the upcoming U.S. presidential election could put a damper on buybacks, according to Goldman Sachs analyst Cormac Conners. 

He added that current regulatory filings show the so-called Magnificent Seven stocks have authorized a total of $215 billion in share repurchases for this year, up 30% from a year ago. 

Dividends or Buybacks?

If more big techs and communications services companies begin paying dividends, that could diminish repurchase plans. For example, a recently announced Meta Platforms dividend of 50 cents per share indicates management’s confidence in the company’s future earnings.

If more high-growth companies opt to pay dividends, that could reduce their enthusiasm about buybacks. 

Apple and Microsoft pay dividends, but Nvidia, Amazon.com Inc. NASDAQ: AMZN, Tesla and Alphabet Inc. NASDAQ: GOOGL do not. Analysts say Alphabet and Amazon are among stocks likely to initiate a dividend. 

Fast-growing tech companies often prioritize reinvesting profits into research, development and expansion rather than paying dividends. Taking Nvidia as an example, it makes sense that the company would want to ramp up its AI chipmaking capabilities right now, opting to return capital to shareholders in the form of price appreciation.

Techs Often Retain Earnings 

This focus on growth and new opportunities helps fast-moving companies like Nvidia maintain a competitive edge. 

Additionally, tech companies may prefer retaining earnings for flexibility, such as funding acquisitions or investing in innovation. Techs such as Alphabet, Apple and Microsoft are known as cash hoarders. 

In addition to providing options, the cash also provides a cushion due to market and economic uncertainties. 

It’s not just techs that have been announcing stock buybacks recently; data compiled by MarketBeat shows companies from a range of industries saying they would repurchase shares, signaling confidence in these companies’ earnings strength.

In the past month, companies including Ulta Beauty Inc. NASDAQ: ULTA, Archer-Daniels-Midland Co. NYSE: ADM, Ross Stores Inc. NASDAQ: ROST, Tidewater Inc. NYSE: TDW, TJX Companies Inc. NYSE: TJX and eBay Inc. NASDAQ: EBAY announced share buyback programs. 

→ Major Elon Musk Crypto Leak Revealed (From Crypto 101 Media) (Ad)

Should you invest $1,000 in Alphabet right now?

Before you consider Alphabet, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Alphabet wasn't on the list.

While Alphabet currently has a "Moderate Buy" rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here

Metaverse Stocks And Why You Can't Ignore Them Cover
Metaverse Stocks And Why You Can't Ignore Them

Thinking about investing in Meta, Roblox, or Unity? Click the link to learn what streetwise investors need to know about the metaverse and public markets before making an investment.

Get This Free Report

Companies Mentioned in This Article

CompanyMarketRank™Current PricePrice ChangeDividend YieldP/E RatioConsensus RatingConsensus Price Target
Alphabet (GOOGL)
2.2815 of 5 stars		$141.96-0.8%N/A24.48Moderate Buy$153.65
Amazon.com (AMZN)
4.9228 of 5 stars		$176.47-1.3%N/A60.85Buy$197.95
Apple (AAPL)
4.8737 of 5 stars		$171.35-1.0%0.56%26.69Moderate Buy$205.27
Applied Materials (AMAT)
4.7496 of 5 stars		$199.68-0.5%0.64%23.49Moderate Buy$191.83
Archer-Daniels-Midland (ADM)
4.6271 of 5 stars		$59.10+1.5%3.38%9.23Reduce$67.08
eBay (EBAY)
4.6458 of 5 stars		$52.63+0.7%2.05%10.08Hold$48.84
Microsoft (MSFT)
4.685 of 5 stars		$419.61-1.3%0.71%37.94Moderate Buy$415.00
Ross Stores (ROST)
4.1326 of 5 stars		$146.78+0.5%0.91%26.40Moderate Buy$155.21
Tesla (TSLA)
4.8962 of 5 stars		$164.21+1.1%N/A38.10Hold$215.26
TJX Companies (TJX)
3.8394 of 5 stars		$98.18-0.5%1.35%25.44Moderate Buy$102.19
Tidewater (TDW)
2.853 of 5 stars		$86.28+1.2%N/A47.15Buy$88.25
Ulta Beauty (ULTA)
3.1646 of 5 stars		$523.39-7.4%N/A21.23Moderate Buy$535.35
NVIDIA (NVDA)
4.6928 of 5 stars		$874.39-0.6%0.02%73.23Moderate Buy$829.66
Meta Platforms (META)
4.2715 of 5 stars		$485.99-1.2%0.41%32.62Moderate Buy$494.53
Compare These Stocks  Add These Stocks to My Watchlist 

Kate Stalter

About Kate Stalter

  • stalterkate@gmail.com

Contributing Author

Retirement, Asset Allocation, and Tax Strategies

Experience

Kate Stalter has been a contributing writer for MarketBeat since 2021.

Additional Experience

Series 65-licensed investment advisor, financial advisor, Blue Marlin Advisors; investment columnist for Forbes, U.S. News & World Report

Areas of Expertise

Asset allocation, technical and fundamental analysis, retirement strategies, income generation, risk management, sector and industry analysis

Education

Bachelor of Arts, Saint Mary’s College, Notre Dame, Indiana; Master of Business Adminstration, Kellogg School of Management at Northwestern University

Past Experience

Founder, financial advisor for Better Money Decisions; editor, stock trading instructor for Investor’s Business Daily; columnist, podcast host, video host for MoneyShow.com; contributor for Morningstar magazine

More From MarketBeat
SHOCKING Crypto Leak…
from Crypto 101 Media
20 Stocks Wall Street Analysts Love the Most
from MarketBeat
Major Elon Musk Crypto Leak Revealed
from Crypto 101 Media
15 Technology Stocks That Analysts Love The Most
from MarketBeat
Like Tiny Crypto Retirement Funds
from Crypto 101 Media
Top Ten Brokerages You Can Trust
from MarketBeat
Altcoin FRENZY Alert…
from Crypto 101 Media
13 Stocks With Strong Institutional Buying
from MarketBeat

Featured Articles and Offers

Oracle Stock Skyrockets by 15%

Oracle Stock Skyrockets by 15%

The primary takeaway from the report is that demand for AI infrastructure exceeds supply, Oracle is ramping supply as quickly as it can, and business momentum is building, driving shareholder value.

Related Videos

3 Stocks That Members of Congress Can’t Stop Buying
3 Stocks That Members of Congress Can't Stop Buying
Apple Scraps EV Plans: Here’s What’s Next, Lower Prices
Apple Scraps EV Plans: Here’s What’s Next, Lower Prices
Beyond Nvidia: Hidden AI Picks with Marc Chaikin
Beyond Nvidia: Hidden AI Picks with Marc Chaikin
Search Headlines: