Vinci Compass Investments Ltd. $VINP is SPX Gestao de Recursos Ltda's 6th Largest Position

SPX Gestao de Recursos Ltda increased its holdings in shares of Vinci Compass Investments Ltd. (NASDAQ:VINP - Free Report) by 16.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,672,173 shares of the company's stock after buying an additional 671,448 shares during the quarter. Vinci Compass Investments accounts for about 4.1% of SPX Gestao de Recursos Ltda's portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest position. SPX Gestao de Recursos Ltda owned approximately 7.14% of Vinci Compass Investments worth $49,291,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in Vinci Compass Investments during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,324,000. National Bank of Canada FI increased its position in shares of Vinci Compass Investments by 46.3% in the 3rd quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 35,559 shares of the company's stock valued at $382,000 after acquiring an additional 11,261 shares during the period. Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new stake in Vinci Compass Investments during the 4th quarter worth about $248,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in Vinci Compass Investments during the 3rd quarter worth about $242,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in Vinci Compass Investments during the 3rd quarter valued at about $197,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 34.07% of the company's stock.

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Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CFO Sergio Passos Ribeiro sold 13,061 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.00, for a total transaction of $130,610.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 212,547 shares in the company, valued at $2,125,470. This trade represents a 5.79% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, insider Fernando Lovisotto sold 16,908 shares of Vinci Compass Investments stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.56, for a total transaction of $178,548.48. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 1,056,402 shares in the company, valued at $11,155,605.12. This represents a 1.58% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 426,823 shares of company stock worth $4,498,123. 49.31% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Vinci Compass Investments Stock Performance

VINP opened at $9.71 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $9.95 and a 200 day moving average price of $11.09. Vinci Compass Investments Ltd. has a 1 year low of $9.29 and a 1 year high of $13.61. The stock has a market cap of $635.25 million, a P/E ratio of 13.12 and a beta of 0.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 5.08 and a quick ratio of 5.08.

Vinci Compass Investments Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 8th. Investors of record on Monday, May 25th were issued a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 22nd. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.0%. Vinci Compass Investments's dividend payout ratio is presently 91.89%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Research upgraded Vinci Compass Investments to a "hold" rating in a research report on Thursday, April 16th. Weiss Ratings lowered shares of Vinci Compass Investments from a "buy (b-)" rating to a "hold (c)" rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $14.00.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on VINP

Vinci Compass Investments Company Profile

Vinci Partners Investments Ltd. operates as an asset management firm in Brazil. The company focuses on private markets, liquid strategies, investment products and solutions, and retirement services. It offers private equity, infrastructure, real estate, credit, special situations, equities, hedge funds, and investment products and solutions comprising portfolio and management services. In addition, the company financial and strategic advisory services, focusing on IPO advisory and mergers and acquisition transactions to entrepreneurs, corporate senior management teams, and boards of directors.

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