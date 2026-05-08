Violich Capital Management Inc. Sells 15,426 Shares of Kimberly-Clark Corporation $KMB

Violich Capital Management Inc. cut its position in shares of Kimberly-Clark Corporation (NASDAQ:KMB - Free Report) by 85.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,546 shares of the company's stock after selling 15,426 shares during the period. Violich Capital Management Inc.'s holdings in Kimberly-Clark were worth $257,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Cloud Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Kimberly-Clark in the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Darwin Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Kimberly-Clark in the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Kimberly-Clark in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in Kimberly-Clark by 96.6% in the 4th quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 285 shares of the company's stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Investors Research Corp acquired a new stake in Kimberly-Clark in the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. 76.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

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Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts recently commented on KMB shares. TD Cowen decreased their price target on Kimberly-Clark from $112.00 to $105.00 and set a "hold" rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 8th. UBS Group boosted their price target on Kimberly-Clark from $105.00 to $106.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on Kimberly-Clark from $133.00 to $114.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 13th. Barclays decreased their target price on Kimberly-Clark from $105.00 to $99.00 and set an "equal weight" rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 14th. Finally, Zacks Research lowered Kimberly-Clark from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eleven have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Kimberly-Clark presently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $114.93.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on KMB

Insider Buying and Selling at Kimberly-Clark

In related news, insider Katy Chen sold 1,596 shares of Kimberly-Clark stock in a transaction on Monday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.34, for a total transaction of $152,162.64. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 8,362 shares of the company's stock, valued at $797,233.08. The trade was a 16.03% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards. Also, VP Andrew Scribner sold 4,095 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.00, for a total value of $401,310.00. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders have sold a total of 7,096 shares of company stock valued at $689,687 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.75% of the company's stock.

Kimberly-Clark Stock Up 0.4%

Shares of NASDAQ KMB opened at $99.56 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.05 billion, a PE ratio of 15.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.75 and a beta of 0.29. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.38. Kimberly-Clark Corporation has a 1 year low of $92.42 and a 1 year high of $144.30. The firm's 50-day moving average is $99.59 and its 200-day moving average is $103.00.

Kimberly-Clark (NASDAQ:KMB - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The company reported $1.97 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $1.93 by $0.04. Kimberly-Clark had a net margin of 12.80% and a return on equity of 152.79%. The business had revenue of $4.16 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.09 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.93 earnings per share. Kimberly-Clark's revenue for the quarter was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Kimberly-Clark Corporation will post 7.48 EPS for the current year.

Kimberly-Clark Profile

Kimberly-Clark Corporation is a U.S.-based multinational manufacturer of personal care and consumer tissue products. The company develops, produces and markets a range of consumer brands and professional products, including facial and bathroom tissues, disposable diapers and training pants, feminine care, incontinence products and workplace hygiene solutions. Known for consumer-facing names such as Kleenex, Huggies, Kotex, Cottonelle and Scott, as well as professional offerings under Kimberly-Clark Professional and KleenGuard, the company supplies goods to retail, healthcare and institutional customers.

Founded in 1872 in Neenah, Wisconsin, Kimberly-Clark has expanded from its 19th-century paper-making roots into a global household and workplace products company.

Further Reading

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