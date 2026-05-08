Violich Capital Management Inc. Takes $1.46 Million Position in Lockheed Martin Corporation $LMT

Violich Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Lockheed Martin Corporation (NYSE:LMT - Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 3,010 shares of the aerospace company's stock, valued at approximately $1,456,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Cerro Pacific Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in Lockheed Martin by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Cerro Pacific Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,376 shares of the aerospace company's stock worth $665,000 after acquiring an additional 16 shares during the period. Garner Asset Management Corp increased its position in Lockheed Martin by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Garner Asset Management Corp now owns 1,735 shares of the aerospace company's stock worth $839,000 after acquiring an additional 16 shares during the period. Broadway Wealth Solutions Inc. increased its position in Lockheed Martin by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. Broadway Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 484 shares of the aerospace company's stock worth $234,000 after acquiring an additional 17 shares during the period. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in Lockheed Martin by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 583 shares of the aerospace company's stock worth $282,000 after acquiring an additional 18 shares during the period. Finally, McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. increased its position in Lockheed Martin by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. now owns 985 shares of the aerospace company's stock worth $476,000 after acquiring an additional 19 shares during the period. 74.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

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Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts recently commented on LMT shares. DZ Bank raised shares of Lockheed Martin from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of Lockheed Martin in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. They set an "equal weight" rating and a $650.00 price target on the stock. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Lockheed Martin from $580.00 to $663.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a research report on Monday, February 2nd. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of Lockheed Martin from $550.00 to $640.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a report on Friday, January 16th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein raised their target price on shares of Lockheed Martin from $654.00 to $661.00 and gave the company a "market perform" rating in a report on Tuesday, April 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have assigned a Buy rating, thirteen have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Lockheed Martin currently has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $628.63.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Lockheed Martin

Lockheed Martin Stock Down 0.3%

NYSE:LMT opened at $512.68 on Friday. The firm's 50 day simple moving average is $608.10 and its 200 day simple moving average is $554.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.74, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 0.94. Lockheed Martin Corporation has a one year low of $410.11 and a one year high of $692.00. The company has a market cap of $118.20 billion, a PE ratio of 24.83, a P/E/G ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 0.10.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd. The aerospace company reported $6.44 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $6.79 by ($0.35). Lockheed Martin had a return on equity of 101.64% and a net margin of 6.38%.The business had revenue of $18.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.38 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $7.28 earnings per share. The firm's quarterly revenue was up .3% on a year-over-year basis. Lockheed Martin has set its FY 2026 guidance at 29.350-30.250 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Lockheed Martin Corporation will post 29.88 earnings per share for the current year.

Lockheed Martin Company Profile

Lockheed Martin Corporation NYSE: LMT is a global aerospace and defense company that designs, develops and manufactures advanced technology systems for government and commercial customers. Formed through the 1995 merger of Lockheed Corporation and Martin Marietta, the company is headquartered in Bethesda, Maryland, and focuses on providing integrated solutions across air, space, land and sea domains. Its primary customers include the U.S. Department of Defense, NASA and allied governments around the world.

Lockheed Martin's product and service portfolio spans military aircraft, missile and fire-control systems, missile defense, space systems and satellite technologies, sensors and precision weapons.

See Also

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