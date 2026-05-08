Violich Capital Management Inc. Takes Position in Solstice Advanced Mat $SOLS

Violich Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Solstice Advanced Mat (NASDAQ:SOLS - Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 14,006 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $680,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in SOLS. Vanguard Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Solstice Advanced Mat during the fourth quarter valued at $893,275,000. UBS Group AG purchased a new stake in shares of Solstice Advanced Mat during the fourth quarter valued at $130,269,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Solstice Advanced Mat during the fourth quarter valued at $36,682,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new stake in shares of Solstice Advanced Mat during the fourth quarter valued at $22,277,000. Finally, Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Solstice Advanced Mat during the fourth quarter valued at $20,987,000.

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Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on SOLS. Mizuho set a $80.00 target price on shares of Solstice Advanced Mat in a research note on Friday, February 13th. Royal Bank Of Canada raised shares of Solstice Advanced Mat from a "sector perform" rating to an "outperform" rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 20th. Wall Street Zen upgraded Solstice Advanced Mat from a "sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Sunday, May 3rd. Weiss Ratings upgraded Solstice Advanced Mat from a "sell (d+)" rating to a "hold (c)" rating in a report on Monday, February 23rd. Finally, Zacks Research upgraded Solstice Advanced Mat to a "hold" rating in a report on Friday, January 23rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have given a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $67.00.

Read Our Latest Report on SOLS

Solstice Advanced Mat Price Performance

SOLS stock opened at $77.76 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 0.98. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $77.37. The company has a market capitalization of $12.35 billion and a P/E ratio of 299.08. Solstice Advanced Mat has a 1-year low of $40.43 and a 1-year high of $84.99.

Solstice Advanced Mat (NASDAQ:SOLS - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $991.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.01 billion. Solstice Advanced Mat has set its FY 2026 guidance at 2.450-2.750 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Solstice Advanced Mat will post 2.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Solstice Advanced Mat Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 27th will be issued a $0.075 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 27th. This represents a $0.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.4%. Solstice Advanced Mat's payout ratio is currently 115.38%.

Solstice Advanced Mat Profile

Solstice Advanced Materials is a leading global specialty materials company that advances science for smarter outcomes. Solstice offers high-performance solutions that enable critical industries and applications, including refrigerants, semiconductor manufacturing, data center cooling, nuclear power, protective fibers, healthcare packaging and more.

See Also

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