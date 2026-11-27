State Street Corp trimmed its stake in shares of Viper Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:VNOM - Free Report) by 45.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,224,528 shares of the oil and gas producer's stock after selling 6,902,358 shares during the period. State Street Corp owned about 2.29% of Viper Energy worth $328,076,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisors Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Viper Energy during the 3rd quarter worth about $13,591,000. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its position in Viper Energy by 49.8% during the third quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 15,562 shares of the oil and gas producer's stock worth $621,000 after buying an additional 5,171 shares during the last quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance lifted its position in shares of Viper Energy by 22.1% in the third quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 46,479 shares of the oil and gas producer's stock valued at $1,854,000 after buying an additional 8,402 shares during the last quarter. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Viper Energy by 8.8% during the 3rd quarter. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC now owns 1,355,126 shares of the oil and gas producer's stock worth $54,056,000 after acquiring an additional 109,502 shares during the period. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Viper Energy during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $2,301,000. 87.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Analysts Set New Price Targets

VNOM has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Truist Financial raised their price objective on Viper Energy from $53.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 4th. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Viper Energy from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Saturday, October 31st. Mizuho set a $57.00 price target on Viper Energy in a research note on Tuesday, October 13th. TD lifted their target price on shares of Viper Energy from $58.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 5th. Finally, Scotiabank started coverage on shares of Viper Energy in a research report on Wednesday, October 14th. They set a "sector outperform" rating and a $54.00 target price on the stock. Seventeen analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $56.59.

View Our Latest Report on VNOM

Viper Energy Stock Performance

Shares of Viper Energy stock opened at $41.01 on Friday. The company's 50-day moving average price is $42.49 and its 200-day moving average price is $44.38. The company has a market cap of $14.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.53 and a beta of 0.49. Viper Energy Inc. has a 12-month low of $35.45 and a 12-month high of $51.13. The company has a current ratio of 5.92, a quick ratio of 5.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23.

Viper Energy (NASDAQ:VNOM - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 2nd. The oil and gas producer reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.03. Viper Energy had a return on equity of 4.24% and a net margin of 12.08%. The firm had revenue of $661.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $625.18 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.40 EPS. The company's revenue was up 58.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Viper Energy Inc. will post 2.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Viper Energy Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 19th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 12th were given a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 12th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.9%. Viper Energy's dividend payout ratio is presently 145.99%.

Viper Energy Company Profile

Viper Energy, Inc. owns and acquires mineral and royalty interests in oil and natural gas properties. Rather than drilling or operating wells itself, the company earns royalty revenue from production by third-party operators on its acreage. Its interests are concentrated in the Permian Basin of West Texas and southeastern New Mexico, including the Midland and Delaware basins. Viper was formed in 2014 as an entity affiliated with Diamondback Energy and later became a publicly traded corporation.

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