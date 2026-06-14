Viper Energy Inc. $VNOM Stock Position Increased by Bornite Capital Management LP

Bornite Capital Management LP lifted its holdings in shares of Viper Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:VNOM - Free Report) by 50.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,500,000 shares of the oil and gas producer's stock after buying an additional 500,000 shares during the quarter. Viper Energy comprises 5.7% of Bornite Capital Management LP's investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest position. Bornite Capital Management LP owned about 0.42% of Viper Energy worth $57,945,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Ironsides Asset Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Viper Energy by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter. Ironsides Asset Advisors LLC now owns 7,841 shares of the oil and gas producer's stock valued at $300,000 after buying an additional 280 shares in the last quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Viper Energy by 5.3% during the 4th quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,348 shares of the oil and gas producer's stock worth $245,000 after acquiring an additional 317 shares during the period. Aurora Investment Counsel increased its holdings in Viper Energy by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Aurora Investment Counsel now owns 37,746 shares of the oil and gas producer's stock worth $1,443,000 after acquiring an additional 359 shares during the period. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Viper Energy by 4.6% during the 3rd quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 9,239 shares of the oil and gas producer's stock worth $353,000 after acquiring an additional 409 shares during the period. Finally, Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. increased its holdings in Viper Energy by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 128,182 shares of the oil and gas producer's stock worth $4,952,000 after acquiring an additional 477 shares during the period. 87.72% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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Key Stories Impacting Viper Energy

Here are the key news stories impacting Viper Energy this week:

Positive Sentiment: Zacks Research raised earnings estimates across several future periods, including FY2026, FY2027, FY2028, and multiple quarterly forecasts, suggesting improved profit expectations for Viper Energy’s oil and gas operations.

Zacks Research raised earnings estimates across several future periods, including FY2026, FY2027, FY2028, and multiple quarterly forecasts, suggesting improved profit expectations for Viper Energy’s oil and gas operations. Positive Sentiment: The FY2026 estimate was lifted to $2.51 per share, slightly above the broader consensus estimate of $2.50, which may support investor confidence in near-term earnings stability.

The FY2026 estimate was lifted to $2.51 per share, slightly above the broader consensus estimate of $2.50, which may support investor confidence in near-term earnings stability. Positive Sentiment: Several long-range estimates were also increased, signaling that analysts see better earnings power over time, which can be supportive for valuation.

Several long-range estimates were also increased, signaling that analysts see better earnings power over time, which can be supportive for valuation. Neutral Sentiment: Despite the higher estimates, Zacks Research still rates VNOM as Hold , so the updates are not an outright bullish endorsement.

Despite the higher estimates, Zacks Research still rates VNOM as , so the updates are not an outright bullish endorsement. Negative Sentiment: Zacks Research downgraded Viper Energy from strong-buy to hold, a rating cut that can weigh on sentiment even when earnings estimates improve.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

VNOM has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. TD Securities upped their target price on shares of Viper Energy from $54.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Tuesday, February 24th. Zacks Research lowered shares of Viper Energy from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Viper Energy from $60.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a report on Friday, May 15th. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Viper Energy from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating and set a $55.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, April 13th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a "hold (c)" rating on shares of Viper Energy in a report on Monday, April 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirteen have given a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $58.38.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on VNOM

Viper Energy Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:VNOM opened at $44.38 on Friday. The company's fifty day moving average price is $46.71 and its 200-day moving average price is $43.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -138.68 and a beta of 0.38. Viper Energy Inc. has a one year low of $35.10 and a one year high of $51.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 6.17 and a quick ratio of 6.17.

Viper Energy (NASDAQ:VNOM - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 4th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $511.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $499.82 million. Viper Energy had a negative net margin of 2.77% and a positive return on equity of 2.64%. The business's revenue for the quarter was up 108.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.54 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Viper Energy Inc. will post 2.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Viper Energy Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 21st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 14th were issued a $0.38 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 14th. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.4%. Viper Energy's dividend payout ratio is presently -475.00%.

About Viper Energy

Viper Energy Partners LP is a publicly traded master limited partnership that owns and intends to acquire mineral and royalty interests in oil and natural gas properties. As a pass-through entity, Viper Energy Partners does not engage in drilling or production operations directly; instead, it generates revenues by holding overriding royalty interests, mineral fee interests and royalty fee interests. These interests entitle the partnership to receive a percentage of the proceeds from hydrocarbons produced and sold by third-party operators.

The partnership's assets are concentrated in the Permian Basin, with a primary focus on the Delaware Basin region of West Texas and southeastern New Mexico.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VNOM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Viper Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:VNOM - Free Report).

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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