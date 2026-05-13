VIRGINIA RETIREMENT SYSTEMS ET Al Sells 26,760 Shares of Humana Inc. $HUM

VIRGINIA RETIREMENT SYSTEMS ET Al trimmed its holdings in shares of Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM - Free Report) by 14.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 161,904 shares of the insurance provider's stock after selling 26,760 shares during the quarter. VIRGINIA RETIREMENT SYSTEMS ET Al owned 0.13% of Humana worth $41,468,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in HUM. Capital International Investors bought a new stake in shares of Humana during the third quarter worth $707,670,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its position in shares of Humana by 273.2% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 3,488,261 shares of the insurance provider's stock worth $907,541,000 after purchasing an additional 2,553,509 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of Humana by 161.5% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,717,767 shares of the insurance provider's stock worth $446,911,000 after purchasing an additional 1,060,767 shares during the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Humana by 2,855.5% during the third quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 530,775 shares of the insurance provider's stock valued at $138,092,000 after buying an additional 512,816 shares during the period. Finally, 8 Knots Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Humana by 671.0% during the second quarter. 8 Knots Management LLC now owns 441,623 shares of the insurance provider's stock valued at $107,968,000 after buying an additional 384,345 shares during the period. 92.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Humana alerts: Sign Up

Insider Buying and Selling at Humana

In other Humana news, insider Sanjay K. Shetty purchased 810 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 23rd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $185.21 per share, for a total transaction of $150,020.10. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider owned 11,657 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $2,158,992.97. The trade was a 7.47% increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.20% of the company's stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Leerink Partners raised their price target on Humana from $185.00 to $255.00 and gave the company a "market perform" rating in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on shares of Humana from $264.00 to $205.00 and set a "neutral" rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 15th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Humana from $176.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an "equal weight" rating in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Raymond James Financial reissued an "outperform" rating and issued a $260.00 price objective on shares of Humana in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Finally, Guggenheim boosted their price objective on shares of Humana from $252.00 to $269.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, fifteen have issued a Hold rating and four have assigned a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $247.61.

Check Out Our Latest Report on Humana

Humana Price Performance

HUM opened at $295.34 on Wednesday. The business's 50-day moving average is $197.99 and its two-hundred day moving average is $226.32. Humana Inc. has a 1 year low of $163.11 and a 1 year high of $315.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.77 and a quick ratio of 1.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $35.46 billion, a PE ratio of 31.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 0.68.

Humana (NYSE:HUM - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The insurance provider reported $10.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $9.97 by $0.34. Humana had a return on equity of 10.45% and a net margin of 0.82%.The company had revenue of $39.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $39.37 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $11.58 earnings per share. The firm's quarterly revenue was up 23.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Humana has set its FY 2026 guidance at 9.000- EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Humana Inc. will post 9.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Humana Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 26th will be paid a dividend of $0.885 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 26th. This represents a $3.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.2%. Humana's payout ratio is presently 37.86%.

Humana Company Profile

Humana Inc NYSE: HUM is a health insurance company headquartered in Louisville, Kentucky, that primarily serves individuals and groups across the United States. The company is best known for its Medicare business, offering Medicare Advantage plans and prescription drug (Part D) coverage, alongside a range of commercial and employer-sponsored group health plans. Humana's products are designed to cover medical, behavioral health and pharmacy needs for members, with particular emphasis on seniors and Medicare-eligible populations.

In addition to traditional insurance products, Humana provides care-management and wellness services intended to support chronic-condition management, preventive care and care coordination.

Read More

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Humana, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Humana wasn't on the list.

While Humana currently has a Hold rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here