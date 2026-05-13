VIRGINIA RETIREMENT SYSTEMS ET Al Trims Stake in Edwards Lifesciences Corporation $EW

VIRGINIA RETIREMENT SYSTEMS ET Al trimmed its stake in Edwards Lifesciences Corporation (NYSE:EW - Free Report) by 26.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 675,711 shares of the medical research company's stock after selling 247,600 shares during the period. VIRGINIA RETIREMENT SYSTEMS ET Al owned 0.12% of Edwards Lifesciences worth $57,604,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Edwards Lifesciences by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 70,363,210 shares of the medical research company's stock worth $5,472,147,000 after buying an additional 365,581 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its stake in Edwards Lifesciences by 4.9% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 20,804,416 shares of the medical research company's stock worth $1,617,959,000 after buying an additional 977,933 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in Edwards Lifesciences by 8.1% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 19,010,227 shares of the medical research company's stock worth $1,478,425,000 after buying an additional 1,423,365 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC increased its stake in Edwards Lifesciences by 19.6% in the 3rd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 13,958,774 shares of the medical research company's stock worth $1,085,574,000 after buying an additional 2,287,783 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC increased its stake in Edwards Lifesciences by 278.3% in the 3rd quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 5,584,646 shares of the medical research company's stock worth $434,318,000 after buying an additional 4,108,270 shares in the last quarter. 79.46% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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Edwards Lifesciences Trading Up 3.3%

Shares of Edwards Lifesciences stock opened at $79.69 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $45.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.39, a PEG ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 0.87. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $81.78 and a 200-day moving average price of $82.80. The company has a quick ratio of 3.63, a current ratio of 4.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. Edwards Lifesciences Corporation has a twelve month low of $72.30 and a twelve month high of $87.89.

Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 23rd. The medical research company reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $1.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.60 billion. Edwards Lifesciences had a return on equity of 15.19% and a net margin of 17.39%.The business's quarterly revenue was up 16.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.64 earnings per share. Edwards Lifesciences has set its FY 2026 guidance at 2.950-3.050 EPS and its Q2 2026 guidance at 0.700-0.760 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Edwards Lifesciences Corporation will post 3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Edwards Lifesciences news, VP Donald E. Bobo, Jr. sold 24,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.84, for a total transaction of $2,012,160.00. Following the sale, the vice president directly owned 21,266 shares of the company's stock, valued at $1,782,941.44. The trade was a 53.02% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Scott B. Ullem sold 13,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.04, for a total value of $1,040,520.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 39,699 shares in the company, valued at $3,177,507.96. The trade was a 24.67% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 88,096 shares of company stock worth $7,288,799. Corporate insiders own 0.31% of the company's stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on Edwards Lifesciences from $85.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a research note on Friday, April 24th. Evercore reiterated an "outperform" rating and issued a $93.00 price target on shares of Edwards Lifesciences in a research note on Friday, April 24th. Truist Financial set a $90.00 price target on Edwards Lifesciences and gave the stock a "hold" rating in a research note on Friday, April 24th. Stifel Nicolaus set a $110.00 price target on Edwards Lifesciences and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 20th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group restated a "buy" rating and set a $95.00 price objective (down from $108.00) on shares of Edwards Lifesciences in a research report on Wednesday, February 11th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, sixteen have assigned a Buy rating and nine have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Edwards Lifesciences presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $95.65.

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Edwards Lifesciences Company Profile

Edwards Lifesciences is a medical technology company focused on products and therapies for structural heart disease and critical care monitoring. The company designs, develops and manufactures prosthetic heart valves and related delivery systems used in both surgical and minimally invasive (transcatheter) procedures. Its portfolio addresses a range of valvular conditions, with an emphasis on technologies that enable transcatheter aortic valve replacement (TAVR) as an alternative to open-heart surgery.

In addition to transcatheter heart valves—including the widely recognized SAPIEN family—Edwards offers surgical tissue valves and ancillary devices used by cardiac surgeons, interventional cardiologists and hospital teams.

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