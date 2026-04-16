Virginia Wealth Management Group Inc. Decreases Position in Walmart Inc. $WMT

Virginia Wealth Management Group Inc. decreased its position in Walmart Inc. (NASDAQ:WMT - Free Report) by 19.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 34,869 shares of the retailer's stock after selling 8,440 shares during the quarter. Walmart makes up 2.3% of Virginia Wealth Management Group Inc.'s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest position. Virginia Wealth Management Group Inc.'s holdings in Walmart were worth $3,885,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of WMT. Collier Financial purchased a new position in shares of Walmart in the third quarter valued at about $25,000. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP purchased a new position in shares of Walmart in the third quarter valued at about $28,000. Redmont Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Walmart in the third quarter valued at about $30,000. Beacon Financial Strategies CORP purchased a new position in shares of Walmart in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Roble Belko & Company Inc increased its position in shares of Walmart by 212.6% in the third quarter. Roble Belko & Company Inc now owns 322 shares of the retailer's stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 219 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 26.76% of the company's stock.

Get Walmart alerts: Sign Up

Insider Buying and Selling at Walmart

In related news, EVP Latriece Watkins sold 10,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.46, for a total transaction of $1,214,600.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president owned 108,294 shares of the company's stock, valued at $13,153,389.24. The trade was a 8.45% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director C Douglas Mcmillon sold 19,416 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.16, for a total transaction of $2,391,274.56. Following the sale, the director directly owned 4,213,406 shares in the company, valued at $518,923,082.96. The trade was a 0.46% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders have sold a total of 246,016 shares of company stock valued at $30,431,872 over the last three months. 0.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Walmart Trading Down 0.2%

Shares of WMT opened at $124.76 on Thursday. The firm's 50-day moving average price is $125.76 and its 200-day moving average price is $115.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $994.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.53, a PEG ratio of 4.66 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. Walmart Inc. has a 1-year low of $90.61 and a 1-year high of $134.69.

Walmart (NASDAQ:WMT - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 19th. The retailer reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.01. Walmart had a net margin of 3.07% and a return on equity of 21.44%. The firm had revenue of $190.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $188.37 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.66 EPS. The company's revenue for the quarter was up 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Walmart has set its FY 2027 guidance at 2.750-2.850 EPS and its Q1 2027 guidance at 0.610-0.610 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Walmart Inc. will post 2.55 EPS for the current year.

Walmart Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 4th. Investors of record on Friday, December 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.2475 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 11th. This represents a $0.99 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.8%. Walmart's payout ratio is presently 36.13%.

Key Stories Impacting Walmart

Here are the key news stories impacting Walmart this week:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on WMT shares. Erste Group Bank upgraded shares of Walmart from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Telsey Advisory Group lifted their target price on shares of Walmart from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research note on Friday, February 20th. Royal Bank Of Canada set a $145.00 target price on shares of Walmart in a research note on Friday, February 20th. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Walmart from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Sunday, January 18th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a "buy (b)" rating on shares of Walmart in a research note on Wednesday, January 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirty have issued a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of "Buy" and an average target price of $137.64.

View Our Latest Analysis on WMT

Walmart Company Profile

Walmart is a multinational retail corporation that operates a broad portfolio of store formats and digital services. Its core business includes large-format supercenters, discount department stores, neighborhood grocery stores and a membership warehouse chain, Sam’s Club. The company’s merchandising mix covers groceries, household goods, apparel, electronics and pharmacy services, supplemented by private-label products and category-specific offerings. Walmart pairs its physical store network with online platforms and mobile applications to provide omnichannel shopping, fulfillment and delivery options for consumers and businesses.

The company was founded by Sam Walton, who opened the first store in Rogers, Arkansas in 1962; it is headquartered in Bentonville, Arkansas.

Read More

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Walmart, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Walmart wasn't on the list.

While Walmart currently has a Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here