Portolan Capital Management LLC reduced its stake in shares of Virtu Financial, Inc. (NYSE:VIRT - Free Report) by 33.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,436,003 shares of the company's stock after selling 706,212 shares during the quarter. Virtu Financial makes up about 3.2% of Portolan Capital Management LLC's holdings, making the stock its biggest holding. Portolan Capital Management LLC owned about 0.93% of Virtu Financial worth $79,210,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in VIRT. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its position in shares of Virtu Financial by 7.1% in the 3rd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 2,556,727 shares of the company's stock worth $142,205,000 after purchasing an additional 170,518 shares during the period. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Virtu Financial by 19.1% during the 3rd quarter. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC now owns 1,156,040 shares of the company's stock valued at $63,767,000 after purchasing an additional 185,306 shares in the last quarter. Empowered Funds LLC boosted its stake in shares of Virtu Financial by 15.2% during the 3rd quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 822,139 shares of the company's stock valued at $45,349,000 after purchasing an additional 108,580 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its stake in shares of Virtu Financial by 39.8% during the 2nd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 782,114 shares of the company's stock valued at $46,591,000 after purchasing an additional 222,859 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in shares of Virtu Financial by 115.4% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 672,405 shares of the company's stock valued at $29,572,000 after buying an additional 360,288 shares during the period. 45.78% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on VIRT shares. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Virtu Financial from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a research note on Saturday, November 21st. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a "buy (b-)" rating on shares of Virtu Financial in a research report on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Virtu Financial from $84.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a report on Friday, November 6th. Zacks Research downgraded Virtu Financial from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Thursday, September 24th. Finally, Evercore raised Virtu Financial to an "outperform" rating in a research report on Monday, October 5th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, two have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $69.25.

Read Our Latest Research Report on VIRT

Virtu Financial Stock Up 1.5%

NYSE:VIRT opened at $57.28 on Friday. The firm's 50-day moving average price is $56.37 and its 200-day moving average price is $53.78. The company has a market capitalization of $8.89 billion, a PE ratio of 8.41, a P/E/G ratio of 0.40 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 0.49 and a quick ratio of 0.49. Virtu Financial, Inc. has a 1-year low of $31.55 and a 1-year high of $68.76.

Virtu Financial (NYSE:VIRT - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported $1.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.52 by $0.25. Virtu Financial had a net margin of 14.20% and a return on equity of 49.68%. The company had revenue of $956.39 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $647.02 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.05 EPS. Virtu Financial's quarterly revenue was up 147.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Virtu Financial, Inc. will post 6.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Virtu Financial Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 1st will be issued a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.7%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 1st. Virtu Financial's dividend payout ratio is 14.10%.

About Virtu Financial

Virtu Financial is a technology-enabled financial services firm that provides liquidity and trading services to financial markets. Its market-making business buys and sells a broad range of financial instruments, including equities, exchange-traded funds, options, futures, fixed-income securities, currencies and commodities. The company also provides execution services to institutional clients, including brokers, asset managers and banks. Its offerings include trade execution, liquidity sourcing, trading technology and data-driven analytics designed to support clients' investment and trading activities.

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