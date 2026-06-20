Virtu Financial LLC Has $1.96 Million Stock Holdings in Hershey Company (The) $HSY

Virtu Financial LLC boosted its position in Hershey Company (The) (NYSE:HSY - Free Report) by 521.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 10,788 shares of the company's stock after acquiring an additional 9,051 shares during the quarter. Virtu Financial LLC's holdings in Hershey were worth $1,963,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. PBU The Pension Fund of Early Childhood & Youth Educators acquired a new stake in shares of Hershey in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $9,633,000. Prudential PLC grew its holdings in shares of Hershey by 237.3% during the 4th quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 7,988 shares of the company's stock valued at $1,454,000 after purchasing an additional 5,620 shares during the last quarter. Friedenthal Financial increased its position in Hershey by 38,266.7% during the 4th quarter. Friedenthal Financial now owns 5,755 shares of the company's stock worth $1,047,000 after purchasing an additional 5,740 shares in the last quarter. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in Hershey during the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,744,000. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its stake in Hershey by 833.3% in the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 185,314 shares of the company's stock valued at $33,940,000 after purchasing an additional 165,458 shares during the last quarter. 57.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Insider Buying and Selling at Hershey

In other news, CFO Steven E. Voskuil sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $194.10, for a total value of $291,150.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer owned 57,695 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $11,198,599.50. This represents a 2.53% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Insiders own 0.08% of the company's stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have weighed in on HSY shares. Evercore upgraded shares of Hershey from an "in-line" rating to an "outperform" rating and set a $255.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $240.00 price target on shares of Hershey in a report on Friday, May 1st. BTIG Research began coverage on Hershey in a research note on Monday, April 13th. They issued a "neutral" rating for the company. Weiss Ratings reissued a "hold (c)" rating on shares of Hershey in a report on Tuesday, April 21st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Hershey from $211.00 to $204.00 and set a "neutral" rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and sixteen have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $218.06.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on HSY

Hershey Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:HSY opened at $172.38 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 1.24. Hershey Company has a 52 week low of $160.07 and a 52 week high of $239.48. The firm has a market cap of $34.97 billion, a PE ratio of 32.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 0.09. The firm's fifty day moving average is $188.34 and its 200-day moving average is $198.22.

Hershey (NYSE:HSY - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The company reported $2.35 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $2.04 by $0.31. The business had revenue of $3.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.03 billion. Hershey had a return on equity of 28.98% and a net margin of 9.12%.Hershey's quarterly revenue was up 10.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.09 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Hershey Company will post 8.45 earnings per share for the current year.

Hershey Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 15th were given a $1.452 dividend. This represents a $5.81 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.4%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 15th. Hershey's payout ratio is 108.19%.

About Hershey

The Hershey Company NYSE: HSY is a leading North American chocolatier and snack manufacturer headquartered in Hershey, Pennsylvania. The company develops, produces and markets a wide range of confectionery and snack products for retail, foodservice and international customers. Hershey's business spans manufacturing, branded product marketing, packaging and distribution across grocery, convenience, mass merchant and e-commerce channels.

Hershey's product portfolio centers on chocolate and sugar confectionery, including core brands such as Hershey's, Reese's, Hershey's Kisses and Twizzlers, alongside non-chocolate snacks and confectionery brands.

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