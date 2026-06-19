Virtu Financial LLC Increases Stake in The Home Depot, Inc. $HD

Virtu Financial LLC raised its stake in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD - Free Report) by 672.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 31,690 shares of the home improvement retailer's stock after purchasing an additional 27,585 shares during the quarter. Home Depot accounts for 0.4% of Virtu Financial LLC's portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest position. Virtu Financial LLC's holdings in Home Depot were worth $10,904,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Gator Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Home Depot in the 4th quarter worth $3,693,000. King Luther Capital Management Corp raised its holdings in Home Depot by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 1,240,478 shares of the home improvement retailer's stock worth $426,848,000 after purchasing an additional 7,180 shares during the period. Carnegie Investment Counsel lifted its position in Home Depot by 24.8% during the fourth quarter. Carnegie Investment Counsel now owns 108,306 shares of the home improvement retailer's stock valued at $37,268,000 after purchasing an additional 21,545 shares in the last quarter. Savvy Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Home Depot by 36.0% during the fourth quarter. Savvy Advisors Inc. now owns 19,478 shares of the home improvement retailer's stock valued at $6,703,000 after purchasing an additional 5,152 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mariner LLC grew its holdings in Home Depot by 3.7% during the third quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 1,136,584 shares of the home improvement retailer's stock valued at $460,544,000 after purchasing an additional 40,693 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.86% of the company's stock.

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Home Depot Stock Up 2.2%

Shares of HD opened at $334.72 on Friday. The business's 50 day moving average is $323.27 and its 200 day moving average is $346.47. The company has a market capitalization of $333.75 billion, a PE ratio of 23.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.78 and a beta of 0.97. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 12-month low of $289.10 and a 12-month high of $426.75. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.23.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 19th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.43 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $3.41 by $0.02. Home Depot had a return on equity of 117.24% and a net margin of 8.41%.The company had revenue of $41.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $41.59 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $3.56 EPS. The firm's revenue was up 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Home Depot has set its FY 2026 guidance at 14.690-15.278 EPS. Research analysts expect that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 15.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Home Depot Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 18th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 4th were issued a $2.33 dividend. This represents a $9.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 4th. Home Depot's payout ratio is 66.19%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have commented on the company. Gordon Haskett upped their price target on Home Depot from $320.00 to $330.00 in a research report on Friday, June 12th. HSBC lowered their price objective on Home Depot from $392.00 to $310.00 and set a "hold" rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on Home Depot from $409.00 to $390.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 20th. Sanford C. Bernstein reissued a "market perform" rating and issued a $346.00 target price on shares of Home Depot in a report on Wednesday, May 20th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of Home Depot from $375.00 to $360.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 20th. Nineteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, twelve have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Home Depot presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $371.71.

Read Our Latest Report on Home Depot

Home Depot News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting Home Depot this week:

Home Depot Profile

The Home Depot, Inc NYSE: HD is a leading home improvement retailer that operates large-format stores and an integrated online platform offering a broad range of products and services for do-it-yourself consumers, professional contractors and businesses. The company was founded in 1978 by Bernard Marcus and Arthur Blank and is headquartered in Atlanta, Georgia. Since opening its first stores at the end of the 1970s, Home Depot has grown into a multinational retailer known for its orange-branded stores and wide assortment of home improvement merchandise.

Home Depot's core business includes the sale of building materials, lumber, tools, hardware, appliances, paint, plumbing and electrical supplies, lawn and garden products, and home décor.

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