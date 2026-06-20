Virtu Financial LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Amkor Technology, Inc. $AMKR

Virtu Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of Amkor Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMKR - Free Report) by 341.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 42,017 shares of the semiconductor company's stock after buying an additional 32,491 shares during the quarter. Virtu Financial LLC's holdings in Amkor Technology were worth $1,659,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. IFP Advisors Inc increased its position in Amkor Technology by 91.2% during the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 937 shares of the semiconductor company's stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 447 shares during the period. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC increased its position in Amkor Technology by 180.3% in the 4th quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 684 shares of the semiconductor company's stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 440 shares during the period. Root Financial Partners LLC raised its stake in Amkor Technology by 38.8% during the 4th quarter. Root Financial Partners LLC now owns 937 shares of the semiconductor company's stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 262 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Amkor Technology by 61.8% during the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,236 shares of the semiconductor company's stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 854 shares during the period. Finally, FNY Investment Advisers LLC grew its stake in shares of Amkor Technology by 83.5% in the 3rd quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 1,472 shares of the semiconductor company's stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 670 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.76% of the company's stock.

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Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Gil C. Tily sold 15,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.30, for a total value of $1,159,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 108,806 shares of the company's stock, valued at $8,410,703.80. This trade represents a 12.12% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Winston J. Churchill sold 5,000 shares of Amkor Technology stock in a transaction on Friday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.20, for a total value of $391,000.00. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 28,781 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $2,250,674.20. This represents a 14.80% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 119,000 shares of company stock worth $8,928,600. 26.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Amkor Technology Stock Performance

Shares of AMKR opened at $90.46 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.74, a current ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. Amkor Technology, Inc. has a 52-week low of $19.79 and a 52-week high of $96.68. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $71.94 and a 200-day simple moving average of $55.27. The company has a market capitalization of $22.42 billion, a PE ratio of 51.69 and a beta of 2.25.

Amkor Technology (NASDAQ:AMKR - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 27th. The semiconductor company reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.10. Amkor Technology had a net margin of 6.17% and a return on equity of 9.88%. The firm had revenue of $1.68 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.63 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.09 earnings per share. The firm's revenue was up 27.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Amkor Technology, Inc. will post 2.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Amkor Technology Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 23rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 3rd will be issued a $0.0835 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 3rd. This represents a $0.33 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.4%. Amkor Technology's dividend payout ratio is currently 18.86%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Weiss Ratings reiterated a "hold (c)" rating on shares of Amkor Technology in a research report on Monday, April 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on shares of Amkor Technology from $43.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 28th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Amkor Technology from $45.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an "equal weight" rating in a report on Tuesday, April 28th. UBS Group reiterated a "neutral" rating and set a $80.00 price target on shares of Amkor Technology in a research note on Tuesday, May 26th. Finally, Zacks Research downgraded shares of Amkor Technology from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 25th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and seven have issued a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $67.38.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on AMKR

Amkor Technology Profile

Amkor Technology, Inc NASDAQ: AMKR is a leading provider of outsourced semiconductor packaging and test (OSAT) services, supporting integrated device manufacturers and semiconductor foundries worldwide. The company offers a broad range of advanced packaging solutions, including wafer bumping, flip chip, system-in-package and ball grid array technologies, designed to meet the performance, power and form-factor demands of applications across consumer electronics, automotive, communications and industrial markets.

In addition to packaging, Amkor delivers comprehensive test services such as wafer probing, final test, system-level test and digital, analog and mixed-signal testing, enabling customers to accelerate time-to-market and reduce total costs.

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