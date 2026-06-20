Virtu Financial LLC Invests $2.12 Million in Kymera Therapeutics, Inc. $KYMR

Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in Kymera Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KYMR - Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 27,283 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $2,123,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Kymera Therapeutics by 382.0% in the fourth quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 535 shares of the company's stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 424 shares during the period. Larson Financial Group LLC increased its position in shares of Kymera Therapeutics by 81.5% during the third quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 777 shares of the company's stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 349 shares during the period. Osaic Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Kymera Therapeutics by 18,050.0% in the second quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 1,089 shares of the company's stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 1,083 shares in the last quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd bought a new position in shares of Kymera Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $63,000. Finally, Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new position in Kymera Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at approximately $73,000.

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Insider Transactions at Kymera Therapeutics

In related news, COO Jeremy G. Chadwick sold 4,279 shares of Kymera Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.58, for a total transaction of $349,080.82. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer directly owned 44,018 shares of the company's stock, valued at $3,590,988.44. This trade represents a 8.86% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards. Also, Director Elena Ridloff sold 3,000 shares of Kymera Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.00, for a total transaction of $261,000.00. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 3,000 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $261,000. This trade represents a 50.00% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 234,357 shares of company stock valued at $19,072,496. Company insiders own 15.98% of the company's stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

KYMR has been the subject of several analyst reports. Loop Capital set a $97.00 price target on shares of Kymera Therapeutics in a report on Monday, June 8th. Citigroup increased their price objective on Kymera Therapeutics from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Monday, March 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Kymera Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, March 16th. They issued a "buy" rating and a $110.00 target price on the stock. BTIG Research cut their target price on Kymera Therapeutics from $138.00 to $134.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 26th. Finally, Wall Street Zen upgraded Kymera Therapeutics from a "sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Saturday, May 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-one have issued a Buy rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Kymera Therapeutics currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $117.14.

Read Our Latest Report on Kymera Therapeutics

Kymera Therapeutics Price Performance

Shares of KYMR stock opened at $90.43 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -25.33 and a beta of 2.02. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $83.16 and a 200 day moving average of $80.96. Kymera Therapeutics, Inc. has a 52 week low of $36.65 and a 52 week high of $103.00.

Kymera Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KYMR - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The company reported ($0.71) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.89) by $0.18. Kymera Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 611.94% and a negative return on equity of 24.71%. The business had revenue of $34.37 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.27 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.82) EPS. The company's revenue for the quarter was up 55.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Kymera Therapeutics, Inc. will post -3.25 earnings per share for the current year.

Kymera Therapeutics Profile

Kymera Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical‐stage biopharmaceutical company headquartered in Watertown, Massachusetts, focused on the discovery, development and commercialization of small‐molecule therapies that harness the body's natural protein homeostasis pathways. Since its founding in 2016, Kymera has pursued a targeted protein degradation platform designed to identify and selectively eliminate disease‐causing proteins. The company's proprietary Pegasus™ platform integrates insights from ubiquitin biology and medicinal chemistry to advance novel degrader candidates across a range of therapeutic areas.

The company's pipeline emphasizes immunology and oncology.

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