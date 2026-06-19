Virtu Financial LLC Purchases Shares of 315,454 QuantumScape Corporation $QS

Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of QuantumScape Corporation (NYSE:QS - Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 315,454 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $3,287,000. Virtu Financial LLC owned 0.05% of QuantumScape as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of QuantumScape in the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its position in QuantumScape by 685.5% during the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 3,794 shares of the company's stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 3,311 shares during the period. VSM Wealth Advisory LLC grew its position in QuantumScape by 46.8% during the third quarter. VSM Wealth Advisory LLC now owns 2,352 shares of the company's stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 750 shares during the period. Albion Financial Group UT grew its position in QuantumScape by 200.0% during the fourth quarter. Albion Financial Group UT now owns 3,000 shares of the company's stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Finally, CoreCap Advisors LLC increased its stake in QuantumScape by 373.6% during the fourth quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC now owns 3,893 shares of the company's stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 3,071 shares during the last quarter. 29.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Key Stories Impacting QuantumScape

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Insider Activity at QuantumScape

In related news, CTO Timothy Holme sold 150,320 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.30, for a total value of $1,397,976.00. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer owned 1,712,506 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,926,305.80. This trade represents a 8.07% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Jeffrey B. Straubel sold 27,106 shares of QuantumScape stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.17, for a total transaction of $167,244.02. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 158,404 shares in the company, valued at approximately $977,352.68. This trade represents a 14.61% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 778,932 shares of company stock worth $6,043,845. Company insiders own 3.93% of the company's stock.

QuantumScape Stock Performance

QuantumScape stock opened at $8.04 on Friday. The stock's 50-day moving average is $7.64 and its 200-day moving average is $8.56. The company has a market cap of $4.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.93 and a beta of 2.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 21.14 and a quick ratio of 21.14. QuantumScape Corporation has a 12 month low of $4.16 and a 12 month high of $19.07.

QuantumScape (NYSE:QS - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 22nd. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.02. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.21) earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that QuantumScape Corporation will post -0.82 earnings per share for the current year.

About QuantumScape

QuantumScape Corporation is a development-stage company specializing in the research and commercialization of next-generation solid-state lithium-metal batteries for electric vehicles. The company's core technology replaces the traditional liquid electrolyte with a solid ceramic separator, aiming to deliver higher energy density, faster charging times and enhanced safety compared to conventional lithium-ion cells. QuantumScape's product roadmap focuses on enabling electric vehicle manufacturers to extend driving range and reduce charging downtime, addressing key barriers to widespread EV adoption.

Founded in 2010 and headquartered in San Jose, California, QuantumScape has attracted significant strategic investment and formed partnerships with leading automotive OEMs.

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