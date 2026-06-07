Visa Inc. $V Holdings Trimmed by Strategic Wealth Investment Group LLC

Strategic Wealth Investment Group LLC lowered its position in shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V - Free Report) by 28.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 39,452 shares of the credit-card processor's stock after selling 16,030 shares during the quarter. Visa accounts for approximately 1.7% of Strategic Wealth Investment Group LLC's investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest position. Strategic Wealth Investment Group LLC's holdings in Visa were worth $13,836,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Beacon Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Visa by 2.0% during the third quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC now owns 1,541 shares of the credit-card processor's stock valued at $526,000 after buying an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Chapman Financial Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Visa by 0.9% during the third quarter. Chapman Financial Group LLC now owns 3,211 shares of the credit-card processor's stock valued at $1,096,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Ransom Advisory Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Visa by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Ransom Advisory Ltd now owns 9,447 shares of the credit-card processor's stock valued at $3,313,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. TSA Wealth Managment LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Visa by 4.9% during the third quarter. TSA Wealth Managment LLC now owns 659 shares of the credit-card processor's stock valued at $225,000 after purchasing an additional 31 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank OZK lifted its holdings in shares of Visa by 3.7% during the third quarter. Bank OZK now owns 858 shares of the credit-card processor's stock valued at $293,000 after purchasing an additional 31 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.15% of the company's stock.

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Visa Stock Up 1.2%

Shares of Visa stock opened at $324.03 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $316.53 and a 200 day moving average price of $324.49. The company has a market cap of $581.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.23, a P/E/G ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. Visa Inc. has a 1 year low of $293.89 and a 1 year high of $375.51.

Visa (NYSE:V - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 28th. The credit-card processor reported $3.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.10 by $0.21. Visa had a return on equity of 65.00% and a net margin of 51.68%.The firm had revenue of $11.23 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.75 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.76 EPS. The business's revenue for the quarter was up 17.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Visa Inc. will post 13.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Visa declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase program on Tuesday, April 28th that permits the company to repurchase $20.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the credit-card processor to repurchase up to 3.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are often an indication that the company's board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Visa Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 12th were given a $0.67 dividend. This represents a $2.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 12th. Visa's dividend payout ratio is presently 23.34%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Visa news, CFO Chris Suh sold 10,639 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $324.81, for a total value of $3,455,653.59. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 9,872 shares of the company's stock, valued at $3,206,524.32. This represents a 51.87% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Ryan Mcinerney sold 31,455 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $340.14, for a total value of $10,699,103.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 15,174 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,161,284.36. The trade was a 67.46% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Insiders have sold a total of 42,744 shares of company stock valued at $14,356,010 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.12% of the company's stock.

Visa News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting Visa this week:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Weiss Ratings downgraded Visa from a "buy (b-)" rating to a "hold (c+)" rating in a report on Thursday, April 16th. Citigroup reduced their target price on Visa from $450.00 to $400.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 14th. Sanford C. Bernstein reaffirmed an "outperform" rating and set a $450.00 target price on shares of Visa in a report on Tuesday. Truist Financial set a $371.00 target price on Visa and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Tuesday, May 12th. Finally, Evercore set a $350.00 target price on Visa in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seventeen have assigned a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of "Buy" and a consensus target price of $387.78.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Visa

Visa Profile

Visa Inc is a global payments technology company that facilitates electronic funds transfers and digital commerce by connecting consumers, merchants, financial institutions and governments. The firm operates one of the world's largest payment networks, providing processing, authorization, clearing and settlement services for credit, debit and prepaid card transactions. Visa's network-based model enables partner banks and other issuers to offer branded payment products while Visa focuses on the infrastructure, standards and technologies that move money securely and efficiently around the world.

Visa's product and service portfolio includes card-based payment products for consumers and businesses, real-time push-payment capabilities, tokenization and authentication services, fraud and risk-management tools, data analytics and APIs for fintech and merchant integration.

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