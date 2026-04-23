Visa Inc. $V is Private Wealth Partners LLC's 8th Largest Position

Private Wealth Partners LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V - Free Report) by 6.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 138,595 shares of the credit-card processor's stock after selling 9,102 shares during the period. Visa comprises about 3.4% of Private Wealth Partners LLC's holdings, making the stock its 8th biggest holding. Private Wealth Partners LLC's holdings in Visa were worth $48,607,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sonoma Allocations LLC purchased a new stake in Visa in the 3rd quarter worth about $710,000. Invariant Investment Management purchased a new stake in Visa in the 4th quarter worth about $969,000. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA lifted its stake in Visa by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA now owns 574,043 shares of the credit-card processor's stock worth $198,596,000 after acquiring an additional 14,581 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its stake in Visa by 24.1% in the 3rd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 823,262 shares of the credit-card processor's stock worth $281,045,000 after acquiring an additional 159,906 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parnassus Investments LLC lifted its stake in Visa by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC now owns 274,141 shares of the credit-card processor's stock worth $93,586,000 after acquiring an additional 8,061 shares in the last quarter. 82.15% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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Visa Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE V opened at $311.05 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.11. The firm has a market cap of $564.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.18, a P/E/G ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 0.80. The business's 50-day simple moving average is $310.27 and its 200-day simple moving average is $328.58. Visa Inc. has a 52 week low of $293.89 and a 52 week high of $375.51.

Visa (NYSE:V - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 29th. The credit-card processor reported $3.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $3.14 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $10.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.69 billion. Visa had a return on equity of 61.74% and a net margin of 50.23%.The company's revenue was up 14.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.75 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Visa Inc. will post 12.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Visa Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 2nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 10th were issued a $0.67 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 10th. This represents a $2.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.9%. Visa's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 25.14%.

Insider Transactions at Visa

In other Visa news, Director Lloyd Carney sold 650 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $309.62, for a total value of $201,253.00. Following the sale, the director owned 2,679 shares of the company's stock, valued at $829,471.98. This trade represents a 19.53% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.12% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages recently issued reports on V. Morgan Stanley reissued an "overweight" rating and issued a $411.00 price objective (up from $398.00) on shares of Visa in a research note on Friday, January 30th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on Visa from $450.00 to $400.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 14th. Weiss Ratings lowered Visa from a "buy (b-)" rating to a "hold (c+)" rating in a research report on Thursday, April 16th. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on Visa in a research report on Tuesday. They issued an "outperform" rating and a $365.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Macquarie Infrastructure reaffirmed an "outperform" rating and issued a $410.00 target price on shares of Visa in a research report on Friday, January 30th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty have assigned a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Visa has a consensus rating of "Buy" and a consensus target price of $388.25.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on V

Visa Profile

Visa Inc is a global payments technology company that facilitates electronic funds transfers and digital commerce by connecting consumers, merchants, financial institutions and governments. The firm operates one of the world's largest payment networks, providing processing, authorization, clearing and settlement services for credit, debit and prepaid card transactions. Visa's network-based model enables partner banks and other issuers to offer branded payment products while Visa focuses on the infrastructure, standards and technologies that move money securely and efficiently around the world.

Visa's product and service portfolio includes card-based payment products for consumers and businesses, real-time push-payment capabilities, tokenization and authentication services, fraud and risk-management tools, data analytics and APIs for fintech and merchant integration.

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