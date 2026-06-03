Visa Inc. $V Shares Bought by CIBC Asset Management Inc

CIBC Asset Management Inc raised its holdings in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V - Free Report) by 27.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 640,186 shares of the credit-card processor's stock after purchasing an additional 136,839 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc's holdings in Visa were worth $224,356,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of V. Beacon Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Visa by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC now owns 1,541 shares of the credit-card processor's stock valued at $526,000 after buying an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Chapman Financial Group LLC increased its position in Visa by 0.9% during the third quarter. Chapman Financial Group LLC now owns 3,211 shares of the credit-card processor's stock worth $1,096,000 after buying an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Ransom Advisory Ltd increased its position in Visa by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Ransom Advisory Ltd now owns 9,447 shares of the credit-card processor's stock worth $3,313,000 after buying an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. TSA Wealth Managment LLC raised its holdings in shares of Visa by 4.9% in the third quarter. TSA Wealth Managment LLC now owns 659 shares of the credit-card processor's stock worth $225,000 after acquiring an additional 31 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank OZK raised its holdings in shares of Visa by 3.7% in the third quarter. Bank OZK now owns 858 shares of the credit-card processor's stock worth $293,000 after acquiring an additional 31 shares during the last quarter. 82.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Key Stories Impacting Visa

Here are the key news stories impacting Visa this week:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

V has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on Visa in a research note on Tuesday, April 21st. They set an "outperform" rating and a $365.00 price objective on the stock. Evercore set a $350.00 target price on shares of Visa in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an "overweight" rating and set a $415.00 price target on shares of Visa in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Bank of America began coverage on shares of Visa in a report on Thursday, March 5th. They set a "buy" rating and a $410.00 price target for the company. Finally, Oppenheimer reissued an "outperform" rating and issued a $403.00 price objective (up from $391.00) on shares of Visa in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eighteen have assigned a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Visa presently has an average rating of "Buy" and an average target price of $389.33.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Visa

Insider Activity at Visa

In other news, CFO Chris Suh sold 10,639 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $324.81, for a total transaction of $3,455,653.59. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 9,872 shares in the company, valued at $3,206,524.32. This represents a 51.87% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Lloyd Carney sold 650 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $309.62, for a total value of $201,253.00. Following the sale, the director owned 2,679 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $829,471.98. The trade was a 19.53% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Over the last three months, insiders sold 42,744 shares of company stock worth $14,356,010. 0.12% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Visa Stock Down 1.7%

Shares of NYSE V opened at $317.36 on Wednesday. Visa Inc. has a 1 year low of $293.89 and a 1 year high of $375.51. The firm's 50 day moving average price is $315.33 and its 200 day moving average price is $324.87. The firm has a market cap of $569.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.09.

Visa (NYSE:V - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The credit-card processor reported $3.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $3.10 by $0.21. Visa had a net margin of 51.68% and a return on equity of 65.00%. The firm had revenue of $11.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.75 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.76 earnings per share. Visa's revenue was up 17.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Visa Inc. will post 13.09 earnings per share for the current year.

Visa Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 12th were issued a $0.67 dividend. This represents a $2.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.8%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 12th. Visa's payout ratio is presently 23.34%.

Visa announced that its board has approved a share repurchase program on Tuesday, April 28th that permits the company to buyback $20.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the credit-card processor to purchase up to 3.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are generally an indication that the company's leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Visa Profile

Visa Inc is a global payments technology company that facilitates electronic funds transfers and digital commerce by connecting consumers, merchants, financial institutions and governments. The firm operates one of the world's largest payment networks, providing processing, authorization, clearing and settlement services for credit, debit and prepaid card transactions. Visa's network-based model enables partner banks and other issuers to offer branded payment products while Visa focuses on the infrastructure, standards and technologies that move money securely and efficiently around the world.

Visa's product and service portfolio includes card-based payment products for consumers and businesses, real-time push-payment capabilities, tokenization and authentication services, fraud and risk-management tools, data analytics and APIs for fintech and merchant integration.

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