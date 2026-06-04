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Visa Inc. $V Shares Purchased by WCG Wealth Advisors LLC

Written by MarketBeat
June 4, 2026
Visa logo with Business Services background
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Key Points

  • WCG Wealth Advisors LLC increased its Visa stake by 16.1% in the fourth quarter, buying 14,332 more shares and bringing its total to 103,474 shares worth about $36.3 million.
  • Visa reported solid quarterly results, with EPS of $3.31 topping estimates and revenue of $11.23 billion coming in above expectations; revenue rose 17.1% year over year.
  • The company approved a $20 billion share repurchase program and continues to receive broadly positive analyst coverage, with a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $389.33.
  • Interested in Visa? Here are five stocks we like better.

WCG Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V - Free Report) by 16.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 103,474 shares of the credit-card processor's stock after acquiring an additional 14,332 shares during the period. Visa comprises about 1.0% of WCG Wealth Advisors LLC's holdings, making the stock its 21st biggest position. WCG Wealth Advisors LLC's holdings in Visa were worth $36,289,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of V. Clayton Financial Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Visa by 446.2% during the 4th quarter. Clayton Financial Group LLC now owns 71 shares of the credit-card processor's stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. PayPay Securities Corp increased its stake in shares of Visa by 102.7% during the 4th quarter. PayPay Securities Corp now owns 75 shares of the credit-card processor's stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. Cresta Advisors Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Visa during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Parvin Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Visa by 200.0% during the 3rd quarter. Parvin Asset Management LLC now owns 75 shares of the credit-card processor's stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dorato Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of Visa during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. 82.15% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Visa

In related news, CFO Chris Suh sold 10,639 shares of Visa stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $324.81, for a total transaction of $3,455,653.59. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 9,872 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,206,524.32. The trade was a 51.87% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Lloyd Carney sold 650 shares of Visa stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $309.62, for a total transaction of $201,253.00. Following the transaction, the director owned 2,679 shares in the company, valued at $829,471.98. The trade was a 19.53% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 42,744 shares of company stock worth $14,356,010. 0.12% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Visa Stock Performance

NYSE:V opened at $313.90 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $563.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.34, a PEG ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 0.77. The firm's fifty day simple moving average is $315.83 and its 200 day simple moving average is $324.56. Visa Inc. has a twelve month low of $293.89 and a twelve month high of $375.51.

Visa (NYSE:V - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The credit-card processor reported $3.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.10 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $11.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.75 billion. Visa had a net margin of 51.68% and a return on equity of 65.00%. The business's quarterly revenue was up 17.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.76 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Visa Inc. will post 13.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Visa declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase program on Tuesday, April 28th that permits the company to repurchase $20.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the credit-card processor to buy up to 3.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are generally a sign that the company's board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Visa Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 12th were issued a dividend of $0.67 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 12th. This represents a $2.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.9%. Visa's payout ratio is presently 23.34%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

V has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Sanford C. Bernstein reaffirmed an "outperform" rating and issued a $450.00 target price on shares of Visa in a research note on Tuesday. Truist Financial set a $371.00 target price on shares of Visa and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 12th. Loop Capital began coverage on shares of Visa in a research note on Tuesday, March 31st. They issued a "buy" rating and a $387.00 target price for the company. Raymond James Financial reissued an "outperform" rating and set a $389.00 price objective on shares of Visa in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Finally, Oppenheimer reissued an "outperform" rating and set a $403.00 price objective (up from $391.00) on shares of Visa in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eighteen have issued a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of "Buy" and an average target price of $389.33.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on V

More Visa News

Here are the key news stories impacting Visa this week:

About Visa

(Free Report)

Visa Inc is a global payments technology company that facilitates electronic funds transfers and digital commerce by connecting consumers, merchants, financial institutions and governments. The firm operates one of the world's largest payment networks, providing processing, authorization, clearing and settlement services for credit, debit and prepaid card transactions. Visa's network-based model enables partner banks and other issuers to offer branded payment products while Visa focuses on the infrastructure, standards and technologies that move money securely and efficiently around the world.

Visa's product and service portfolio includes card-based payment products for consumers and businesses, real-time push-payment capabilities, tokenization and authentication services, fraud and risk-management tools, data analytics and APIs for fintech and merchant integration.

Further Reading

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for Visa (NYSE:V)

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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