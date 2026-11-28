Avantyr Capital Partners LP decreased its holdings in shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V - Free Report) by 9.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 725,470 shares of the credit-card processor's stock after selling 73,432 shares during the quarter. Visa comprises approximately 8.0% of Avantyr Capital Partners LP's holdings, making the stock its biggest holding. Avantyr Capital Partners LP's holdings in Visa were worth $260,683,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in V. XXEC Inc. increased its position in Visa by 153,118.8% during the second quarter. XXEC Inc. now owns 186,260,448 shares of the credit-card processor's stock worth $63,904,097,000 after acquiring an additional 186,138,883 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Visa by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 84,860,939 shares of the credit-card processor's stock worth $30,493,081,000 after buying an additional 1,988,730 shares in the last quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC raised its stake in shares of Visa by 13.0% during the second quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 15,720,068 shares of the credit-card processor's stock worth $5,393,398,000 after buying an additional 1,808,496 shares during the last quarter. Amundi increased its stake in Visa by 16.5% in the second quarter. Amundi now owns 7,714,919 shares of the credit-card processor's stock valued at $2,646,911,000 after purchasing an additional 1,092,315 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Primecap Management Co. CA lifted its holdings in shares of Visa by 5.1% during the 2nd quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 4,268,491 shares of the credit-card processor's stock valued at $1,464,477,000 after purchasing an additional 208,290 shares in the last quarter. 82.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an "overweight" rating and set a $471.00 price objective (up from $416.00) on shares of Visa in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. Susquehanna set a $480.00 target price on Visa and gave the stock a "positive" rating in a research report on Monday, October 26th. Wedbush started coverage on Visa in a report on Wednesday. They issued an "outperform" rating and a $487.00 price target on the stock. Truist Financial increased their price objective on shares of Visa from $443.00 to $470.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. Finally, TD Cowen reaffirmed a "buy" rating and issued a $450.00 price target (up from $420.00) on shares of Visa in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and thirty-five have given a Buy rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of "Buy" and an average target price of $444.60.

View Our Latest Analysis on V

Insider Activity at Visa

In related news, insider Paul Fabara sold 3,401 shares of Visa stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $423.09, for a total value of $1,438,929.09. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 33,913 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $14,348,251.17. This trade represents a 9.11% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, General Counsel Julie Rottenberg sold 2,028 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $381.35, for a total value of $773,377.80. Following the sale, the general counsel directly owned 18,404 shares in the company, valued at $7,018,365.40. This trade represents a 9.93% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Insiders have sold 28,244 shares of company stock valued at $11,063,164 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.12% of the company's stock.

Visa Stock Up 1.2%

V stock opened at $429.56 on Friday. The company's 50 day simple moving average is $398.40 and its 200-day simple moving average is $351.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.97. Visa Inc. has a 52-week low of $293.89 and a 52-week high of $442.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $771.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.96, a P/E/G ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 0.80.

Visa (NYSE:V - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 27th. The credit-card processor reported $3.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $3.44 by $0.04. Visa had a net margin of 51.20% and a return on equity of 70.50%. The company had revenue of $12.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $12.09 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.98 EPS. The business's revenue was up 13.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Visa Inc. will post 15.02 EPS for the current year.

Visa Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 10th will be paid a $0.78 dividend. This represents a $3.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.7%. This is a boost from Visa's previous quarterly dividend of $0.67. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 10th. Visa's payout ratio is presently 25.30%.

Key Headlines Impacting Visa

These are some of the V headlines that stood out recently:

Positive Sentiment: Wedbush began coverage of Visa with an Outperform rating. The rating adds to a broadly positive analyst backdrop; reported analyst data also lists a $487 price target. Wedbush Begins Coverage on Visa

Wedbush began coverage of Visa with an rating. The rating adds to a broadly positive analyst backdrop; reported analyst data also lists a $487 price target. Positive Sentiment: Visa’s Canadian holiday survey found that one in four respondents expects to buy a gift from a seller outside Canada, while travel and live-event experiences remain popular. Cross-border purchases and experience-related spending could support Visa transaction volumes during the holiday season. Visa holiday spending survey

Visa’s Canadian holiday survey found that one in four respondents expects to buy a gift from a seller outside Canada, while travel and live-event experiences remain popular. Cross-border purchases and experience-related spending could support Visa transaction volumes during the holiday season. Negative Sentiment: The same survey points to consumer restraint: 83% of Canadians said they had taken steps to manage higher costs, and 25% expect to spend less on holiday gifts than last year. That caution could temper transaction growth and offset some of the potential benefit from cross-border shopping and experiences. Visa holiday spending survey

Visa Profile

Visa Inc. operates a global electronic payments network that connects consumers, merchants, financial institutions and governments. Its network supports the authorization, clearing and settlement of transactions, while the company generally does not issue cards or extend credit directly to cardholders. Visa's services support payments made with credit, debit and prepaid cards, as well as digital and contactless payments. The company also provides businesses and financial institutions with services related to fraud prevention, security, transaction processing and payment technology.

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Want to see what other hedge funds are holding V? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Visa Inc. (NYSE:V - Free Report).

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