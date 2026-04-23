Visa Inc. $V Shares Sold by PFG Advisors

PFG Advisors lowered its holdings in shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V - Free Report) by 37.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 21,376 shares of the credit-card processor's stock after selling 13,008 shares during the period. PFG Advisors' holdings in Visa were worth $7,497,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sonoma Allocations LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Visa in the 3rd quarter worth $710,000. Invariant Investment Management acquired a new stake in shares of Visa in the 4th quarter worth $969,000. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA raised its stake in shares of Visa by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA now owns 574,043 shares of the credit-card processor's stock worth $198,596,000 after buying an additional 14,581 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its stake in shares of Visa by 24.1% during the 3rd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 823,262 shares of the credit-card processor's stock worth $281,045,000 after buying an additional 159,906 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parnassus Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of Visa by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC now owns 274,141 shares of the credit-card processor's stock worth $93,586,000 after buying an additional 8,061 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.15% of the company's stock.

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Visa Stock Up 0.4%

Shares of NYSE V opened at $311.05 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. Visa Inc. has a 52 week low of $293.89 and a 52 week high of $375.51. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $310.27 and a 200 day moving average price of $328.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $564.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 0.80.

Visa (NYSE:V - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 29th. The credit-card processor reported $3.17 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.14 by $0.03. Visa had a net margin of 50.23% and a return on equity of 61.74%. The firm had revenue of $10.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $10.69 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.75 earnings per share. The business's revenue for the quarter was up 14.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Visa Inc. will post 12.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Visa Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 2nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 10th were paid a $0.67 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 10th. This represents a $2.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.9%. Visa's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 25.14%.

Visa News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting Visa this week:

Insider Activity at Visa

In related news, Director Lloyd Carney sold 650 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $309.62, for a total value of $201,253.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 2,679 shares in the company, valued at $829,471.98. This trade represents a 19.53% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.12% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on V. Truist Financial set a $372.00 target price on Visa in a research note on Tuesday, February 10th. Rothschild & Co Redburn set a $385.00 price objective on Visa in a report on Wednesday, January 28th. Bank of America assumed coverage on Visa in a report on Thursday, March 5th. They set a "buy" rating and a $410.00 price objective on the stock. Macquarie Infrastructure reaffirmed an "outperform" rating and set a $410.00 price objective on shares of Visa in a report on Friday, January 30th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Visa from $450.00 to $400.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 14th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty have issued a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of "Buy" and a consensus target price of $388.25.

Read Our Latest Research Report on V

Visa Company Profile

Visa Inc is a global payments technology company that facilitates electronic funds transfers and digital commerce by connecting consumers, merchants, financial institutions and governments. The firm operates one of the world's largest payment networks, providing processing, authorization, clearing and settlement services for credit, debit and prepaid card transactions. Visa's network-based model enables partner banks and other issuers to offer branded payment products while Visa focuses on the infrastructure, standards and technologies that move money securely and efficiently around the world.

Visa's product and service portfolio includes card-based payment products for consumers and businesses, real-time push-payment capabilities, tokenization and authentication services, fraud and risk-management tools, data analytics and APIs for fintech and merchant integration.

Further Reading

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