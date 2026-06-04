Visa Inc. $V Shares Sold by State of Wyoming

State of Wyoming trimmed its position in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V - Free Report) by 68.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,987 shares of the credit-card processor's stock after selling 6,416 shares during the period. State of Wyoming's holdings in Visa were worth $1,048,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cibc World Market Inc. grew its position in Visa by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 900,723 shares of the credit-card processor's stock worth $315,893,000 after purchasing an additional 16,434 shares during the period. Sivia Capital Partners LLC grew its position in Visa by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Sivia Capital Partners LLC now owns 4,032 shares of the credit-card processor's stock worth $1,414,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares during the period. Greenspring Advisors LLC grew its position in Visa by 240.7% during the 4th quarter. Greenspring Advisors LLC now owns 3,972 shares of the credit-card processor's stock worth $1,393,000 after purchasing an additional 2,806 shares during the period. Glassy Mountain Advisors Inc. grew its position in Visa by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Glassy Mountain Advisors Inc. now owns 25,557 shares of the credit-card processor's stock worth $8,963,000 after purchasing an additional 230 shares during the period. Finally, Private Wealth Asset Management LLC grew its position in Visa by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Private Wealth Asset Management LLC now owns 12,408 shares of the credit-card processor's stock worth $4,352,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares during the period. 82.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Weiss Ratings downgraded Visa from a "buy (b-)" rating to a "hold (c+)" rating in a research report on Thursday, April 16th. Truist Financial set a $371.00 price target on Visa and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 12th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed an "outperform" rating and set a $403.00 price target (up from $391.00) on shares of Visa in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Bank of America assumed coverage on Visa in a research report on Thursday, March 5th. They set a "buy" rating and a $410.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an "overweight" rating and set a $415.00 price target on shares of Visa in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eighteen have given a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Visa has a consensus rating of "Buy" and an average price target of $389.33.

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Insider Activity at Visa

In related news, CEO Ryan Mcinerney sold 31,455 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $340.14, for a total value of $10,699,103.70. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 15,174 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $5,161,284.36. This trade represents a 67.46% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, Director Lloyd Carney sold 650 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $309.62, for a total transaction of $201,253.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 2,679 shares in the company, valued at $829,471.98. This represents a 19.53% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. In the last three months, insiders have sold 42,744 shares of company stock valued at $14,356,010. 0.12% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Trending Headlines about Visa

Here are the key news stories impacting Visa this week:

Visa Trading Down 1.1%

Shares of Visa stock opened at $313.90 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $563.07 billion, a PE ratio of 27.34, a P/E/G ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 0.77. Visa Inc. has a twelve month low of $293.89 and a twelve month high of $375.51. The firm's 50-day moving average price is $315.83 and its 200 day moving average price is $324.56. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64.

Visa (NYSE:V - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The credit-card processor reported $3.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $3.10 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $11.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.75 billion. Visa had a net margin of 51.68% and a return on equity of 65.00%. Visa's quarterly revenue was up 17.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.76 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Visa Inc. will post 13.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Visa Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 12th were paid a $0.67 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 12th. This represents a $2.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.9%. Visa's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 23.34%.

Visa declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback plan on Tuesday, April 28th that authorizes the company to repurchase $20.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the credit-card processor to repurchase up to 3.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are generally a sign that the company's management believes its stock is undervalued.

Visa Profile

Visa Inc is a global payments technology company that facilitates electronic funds transfers and digital commerce by connecting consumers, merchants, financial institutions and governments. The firm operates one of the world's largest payment networks, providing processing, authorization, clearing and settlement services for credit, debit and prepaid card transactions. Visa's network-based model enables partner banks and other issuers to offer branded payment products while Visa focuses on the infrastructure, standards and technologies that move money securely and efficiently around the world.

Visa's product and service portfolio includes card-based payment products for consumers and businesses, real-time push-payment capabilities, tokenization and authentication services, fraud and risk-management tools, data analytics and APIs for fintech and merchant integration.

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