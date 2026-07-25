Visa Inc. $V Stake Reduced by Morningstar Investment Management LLC

Morningstar Investment Management LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V - Free Report) by 18.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 43,563 shares of the credit-card processor's stock after selling 9,588 shares during the period. Visa makes up 0.8% of Morningstar Investment Management LLC's portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest holding. Morningstar Investment Management LLC's holdings in Visa were worth $13,166,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Pennington Partners & CO. LLC increased its holdings in shares of Visa by 59.4% in the first quarter. Pennington Partners & CO. LLC now owns 1,701 shares of the credit-card processor's stock valued at $514,000 after buying an additional 634 shares in the last quarter. Aristides Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Visa by 12.3% during the 1st quarter. Aristides Capital LLC now owns 9,188 shares of the credit-card processor's stock worth $2,777,000 after acquiring an additional 1,008 shares in the last quarter. Modern Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Visa by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. Modern Wealth Management LLC now owns 15,284 shares of the credit-card processor's stock worth $4,562,000 after acquiring an additional 531 shares during the last quarter. Keebeck Wealth Management grew its holdings in shares of Visa by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Keebeck Wealth Management now owns 13,991 shares of the credit-card processor's stock worth $4,229,000 after acquiring an additional 350 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Inceptionr LLC acquired a new position in shares of Visa in the 1st quarter worth $1,296,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.15% of the company's stock.

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Insider Activity

In related news, CFO Chris Suh sold 10,639 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $324.81, for a total transaction of $3,455,653.59. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 9,872 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,206,524.32. This trade represents a 51.87% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Julie B. Rottenberg sold 2,027 shares of Visa stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $360.00, for a total value of $729,720.00. Following the sale, the general counsel directly owned 18,404 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $6,625,440. The trade was a 9.92% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Insiders have sold a total of 75,581 shares of company stock worth $25,627,975 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.12% of the company's stock.

Visa News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting Visa this week:

Positive Sentiment: Truist Financial raised its price target on Visa to $394 from $371 and reiterated a buy rating, signaling more upside as analysts remain constructive on the stock.

Truist Financial raised its price target on Visa to $394 from $371 and reiterated a buy rating, signaling more upside as analysts remain constructive on the stock. Positive Sentiment: BNP Paribas Exane upgraded Visa, adding to the bullish analyst momentum around the company’s earnings outlook and business fundamentals.

BNP Paribas Exane upgraded Visa, adding to the bullish analyst momentum around the company’s earnings outlook and business fundamentals. Positive Sentiment: Several reports suggest Visa could deliver another “business as usual” earnings beat next week, supported by resilient consumer credit demand, strong payment volumes, and ongoing digital payments growth.

Several reports suggest Visa could deliver another “business as usual” earnings beat next week, supported by resilient consumer credit demand, strong payment volumes, and ongoing digital payments growth. Positive Sentiment: Visa also continues to announce new partnerships, including embedded-finance and agentic-commerce initiatives with Airwallex and Lianlian, which highlight continued expansion opportunities in business-to-business and next-generation payments.

Visa also continues to announce new partnerships, including embedded-finance and agentic-commerce initiatives with Airwallex and Lianlian, which highlight continued expansion opportunities in business-to-business and next-generation payments. Neutral Sentiment: Market commentary comparing Visa and Mastercard favorably to American Express after AMEX’s post-earnings selloff may be helping keep Visa steady, but it is more of an industry read-through than a company-specific catalyst.

Market commentary comparing Visa and Mastercard favorably to American Express after AMEX’s post-earnings selloff may be helping keep Visa steady, but it is more of an industry read-through than a company-specific catalyst. Neutral Sentiment: Visa is also drawing attention as a “wide-moat” stock, reflecting its durable competitive position, though that is mainly a long-term quality argument rather than a fresh near-term driver.

Visa Stock Performance

V stock opened at $355.29 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.09. The stock has a market cap of $637.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.95, a P/E/G ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 0.75. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $337.58 and a 200 day simple moving average of $325.34. Visa Inc. has a 52 week low of $293.89 and a 52 week high of $365.14.

Visa (NYSE:V - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 28th. The credit-card processor reported $3.31 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $3.10 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $11.23 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.75 billion. Visa had a net margin of 51.68% and a return on equity of 65.00%. The firm's revenue was up 17.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.76 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Visa Inc. will post 13.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Visa announced that its board has authorized a share buyback program on Tuesday, April 28th that permits the company to buyback $20.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the credit-card processor to repurchase up to 3.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are generally a sign that the company's board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Visa Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 12th were issued a dividend of $0.67 per share. This represents a $2.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.8%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 12th. Visa's payout ratio is currently 23.34%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Citigroup reduced their target price on Visa from $450.00 to $400.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 14th. Robert W. Baird set a $412.00 price target on shares of Visa and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a report on Monday, July 6th. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an "overweight" rating and issued a $400.00 price target on shares of Visa in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Truist Financial raised their price objective on shares of Visa from $371.00 to $394.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Raymond James Financial reiterated an "outperform" rating and set a $389.00 price objective on shares of Visa in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eighteen have issued a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Visa has an average rating of "Buy" and an average target price of $399.41.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on V

Visa Company Profile

Visa Inc is a global payments technology company that facilitates electronic funds transfers and digital commerce by connecting consumers, merchants, financial institutions and governments. The firm operates one of the world's largest payment networks, providing processing, authorization, clearing and settlement services for credit, debit and prepaid card transactions. Visa's network-based model enables partner banks and other issuers to offer branded payment products while Visa focuses on the infrastructure, standards and technologies that move money securely and efficiently around the world.

Visa's product and service portfolio includes card-based payment products for consumers and businesses, real-time push-payment capabilities, tokenization and authentication services, fraud and risk-management tools, data analytics and APIs for fintech and merchant integration.

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