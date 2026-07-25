Visa Inc. $V Stock Position Increased by Unisphere Establishment

Unisphere Establishment raised its position in shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V - Free Report) by 1.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,025,000 shares of the credit-card processor's stock after purchasing an additional 16,500 shares during the period. Visa accounts for approximately 2.6% of Unisphere Establishment's holdings, making the stock its 12th biggest position. Unisphere Establishment owned approximately 0.06% of Visa worth $309,796,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Visa during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $5,877,738,000. Cardano Risk Management B.V. grew its holdings in Visa by 867.6% in the 4th quarter. Cardano Risk Management B.V. now owns 8,213,610 shares of the credit-card processor's stock worth $2,880,595,000 after buying an additional 7,364,762 shares in the last quarter. Diamant Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Visa by 29,706.3% in the 1st quarter. Diamant Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,332,947 shares of the credit-card processor's stock valued at $2,216,310,000 after acquiring an additional 7,308,345 shares during the period. J. Stern & Co. LLP raised its stake in Visa by 12,497.1% during the 4th quarter. J. Stern & Co. LLP now owns 3,378,039 shares of the credit-card processor's stock valued at $1,184,712,000 after acquiring an additional 3,351,223 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Visa by 48.2% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 6,508,089 shares of the credit-card processor's stock worth $2,282,472,000 after acquiring an additional 2,116,463 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 82.15% of the company's stock.

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Key Stories Impacting Visa

Here are the key news stories impacting Visa this week:

Positive Sentiment: Truist Financial raised its price target on Visa to $394 from $371 and reiterated a buy rating, signaling more upside as analysts remain constructive on the stock.

Truist Financial raised its price target on Visa to $394 from $371 and reiterated a buy rating, signaling more upside as analysts remain constructive on the stock. Positive Sentiment: BNP Paribas Exane upgraded Visa, adding to the bullish analyst momentum around the company’s earnings outlook and business fundamentals.

BNP Paribas Exane upgraded Visa, adding to the bullish analyst momentum around the company’s earnings outlook and business fundamentals. Positive Sentiment: Several reports suggest Visa could deliver another “business as usual” earnings beat next week, supported by resilient consumer credit demand, strong payment volumes, and ongoing digital payments growth.

Several reports suggest Visa could deliver another “business as usual” earnings beat next week, supported by resilient consumer credit demand, strong payment volumes, and ongoing digital payments growth. Positive Sentiment: Visa also continues to announce new partnerships, including embedded-finance and agentic-commerce initiatives with Airwallex and Lianlian, which highlight continued expansion opportunities in business-to-business and next-generation payments.

Visa also continues to announce new partnerships, including embedded-finance and agentic-commerce initiatives with Airwallex and Lianlian, which highlight continued expansion opportunities in business-to-business and next-generation payments. Neutral Sentiment: Market commentary comparing Visa and Mastercard favorably to American Express after AMEX’s post-earnings selloff may be helping keep Visa steady, but it is more of an industry read-through than a company-specific catalyst.

Market commentary comparing Visa and Mastercard favorably to American Express after AMEX’s post-earnings selloff may be helping keep Visa steady, but it is more of an industry read-through than a company-specific catalyst. Neutral Sentiment: Visa is also drawing attention as a “wide-moat” stock, reflecting its durable competitive position, though that is mainly a long-term quality argument rather than a fresh near-term driver.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have recently commented on V shares. Barclays started coverage on Visa in a report on Tuesday, July 7th. They set an "overweight" rating and a $420.00 price target on the stock. Evercore set a $350.00 target price on shares of Visa in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed an "outperform" rating and issued a $387.00 price target (up from $375.00) on shares of Visa in a research note on Wednesday, July 15th. Sanford C. Bernstein reiterated an "outperform" rating and issued a $450.00 price objective on shares of Visa in a report on Tuesday, June 2nd. Finally, Loop Capital started coverage on shares of Visa in a research note on Tuesday, March 31st. They set a "buy" rating and a $387.00 price objective on the stock. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eighteen have assigned a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of "Buy" and an average target price of $399.41.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Visa

Visa Price Performance

NYSE:V opened at $355.29 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The business's 50-day moving average price is $337.58 and its 200 day moving average price is $325.34. Visa Inc. has a 52-week low of $293.89 and a 52-week high of $365.14. The firm has a market cap of $637.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.95, a PEG ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 0.75.

Visa (NYSE:V - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The credit-card processor reported $3.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $3.10 by $0.21. Visa had a net margin of 51.68% and a return on equity of 65.00%. The company had revenue of $11.23 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.75 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.76 EPS. Visa's revenue was up 17.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Visa Inc. will post 13.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Visa Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 12th were paid a dividend of $0.67 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 12th. This represents a $2.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.8%. Visa's dividend payout ratio is currently 23.34%.

Visa announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase program on Tuesday, April 28th that authorizes the company to buyback $20.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the credit-card processor to repurchase up to 3.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are typically a sign that the company's leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Insider Activity at Visa

In related news, General Counsel Julie B. Rottenberg sold 2,027 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $360.00, for a total transaction of $729,720.00. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel directly owned 18,404 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,625,440. This trade represents a 9.92% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, CFO Chris Suh sold 10,639 shares of Visa stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $324.81, for a total transaction of $3,455,653.59. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 9,872 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,206,524.32. This trade represents a 51.87% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders sold a total of 75,581 shares of company stock valued at $25,627,975 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.12% of the company's stock.

Visa Company Profile

Visa Inc is a global payments technology company that facilitates electronic funds transfers and digital commerce by connecting consumers, merchants, financial institutions and governments. The firm operates one of the world's largest payment networks, providing processing, authorization, clearing and settlement services for credit, debit and prepaid card transactions. Visa's network-based model enables partner banks and other issuers to offer branded payment products while Visa focuses on the infrastructure, standards and technologies that move money securely and efficiently around the world.

Visa's product and service portfolio includes card-based payment products for consumers and businesses, real-time push-payment capabilities, tokenization and authentication services, fraud and risk-management tools, data analytics and APIs for fintech and merchant integration.

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