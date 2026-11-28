Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC increased its position in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V - Free Report) by 144.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 322,617 shares of the credit-card processor's stock after buying an additional 190,617 shares during the quarter. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC's holdings in Visa were worth $115,926,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Keel Point LLC increased its position in shares of Visa by 35.8% in the third quarter. Keel Point LLC now owns 28,699 shares of the credit-card processor's stock valued at $10,312,000 after acquiring an additional 7,568 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Visa by 19.6% during the third quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 747,914 shares of the credit-card processor's stock worth $268,905,000 after purchasing an additional 122,748 shares during the period. MidFirst Bank grew its stake in shares of Visa by 3.6% in the third quarter. MidFirst Bank now owns 36,947 shares of the credit-card processor's stock worth $13,276,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares during the last quarter. Waterloo Capital L.P. grew its stake in shares of Visa by 16.8% in the third quarter. Waterloo Capital L.P. now owns 19,987 shares of the credit-card processor's stock worth $7,182,000 after purchasing an additional 2,869 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kirtland Hills Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Visa by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. Kirtland Hills Capital Management LLC now owns 16,570 shares of the credit-card processor's stock valued at $5,954,000 after purchasing an additional 450 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 82.15% of the company's stock.

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Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Visa news, General Counsel Julie Rottenberg sold 1,867 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $423.00, for a total transaction of $789,741.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel owned 18,404 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $7,784,892. This trade represents a 9.21% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, insider Paul Fabara sold 1,456 shares of Visa stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $405.00, for a total transaction of $589,680.00. Following the transaction, the insider owned 34,765 shares of the company's stock, valued at $14,079,825. The trade was a 4.02% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 28,244 shares of company stock worth $11,063,164. 0.12% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Visa Stock Up 1.2%

Shares of NYSE:V opened at $429.56 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $771.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.84, a P/E/G ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 0.97. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $398.40 and a 200-day moving average price of $351.04. Visa Inc. has a 52-week low of $293.89 and a 52-week high of $442.23.

Visa (NYSE:V - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 27th. The credit-card processor reported $3.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $3.44 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $12.14 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.09 billion. Visa had a return on equity of 70.50% and a net margin of 51.20%. The firm's quarterly revenue was up 13.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.98 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Visa Inc. will post 15.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Visa Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 10th will be issued a $0.78 dividend. This represents a $3.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.7%. This is a boost from Visa's previous quarterly dividend of $0.67. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 10th. Visa's dividend payout ratio is currently 25.30%.

Visa News Summary

Investors following V have been watching these news items:

Positive Sentiment: Wedbush began coverage of Visa with an Outperform rating. The rating adds to a broadly positive analyst backdrop; reported analyst data also lists a $487 price target. Wedbush Begins Coverage on Visa

Wedbush began coverage of Visa with an rating. The rating adds to a broadly positive analyst backdrop; reported analyst data also lists a $487 price target. Positive Sentiment: Visa and partners NBX, Tieto Banktech and IDT Finance plan to launch the NBX Visa Flex Card in 2027. The card is designed to let customers in Nordic markets and Germany pay from cash or stablecoin balances, offering Visa potential exposure to new digital-payment activity, though the launch is not an immediate revenue catalyst. Visa and NBX plan stablecoin-linked payment card

Visa and partners NBX, Tieto Banktech and IDT Finance plan to launch the NBX Visa Flex Card in 2027. The card is designed to let customers in Nordic markets and Germany pay from cash or stablecoin balances, offering Visa potential exposure to new digital-payment activity, though the launch is not an immediate revenue catalyst. Negative Sentiment: The same survey points to consumer restraint: 83% of Canadians said they had taken steps to manage higher costs, and 25% expect to spend less on holiday gifts than last year. That caution could temper transaction growth and offset some of the potential benefit from cross-border shopping and experiences. Visa holiday spending survey

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have commented on V shares. Wedbush assumed coverage on Visa in a research report on Wednesday. They set an "outperform" rating and a $487.00 price target for the company. TD Cowen reiterated a "buy" rating and issued a $450.00 price objective (up from $420.00) on shares of Visa in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. Weiss Ratings raised Visa from a "buy (b)" rating to a "buy (b+)" rating in a research note on Thursday, November 12th. Oppenheimer upped their target price on Visa from $403.00 to $440.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. Finally, DZ Bank reaffirmed a "buy" rating on shares of Visa in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and thirty-five have assigned a Buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of "Buy" and an average target price of $444.60.

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Visa Profile

Visa Inc. operates a global electronic payments network that connects consumers, merchants, financial institutions and governments. Its network supports the authorization, clearing and settlement of transactions, while the company generally does not issue cards or extend credit directly to cardholders. Visa's services support payments made with credit, debit and prepaid cards, as well as digital and contactless payments. The company also provides businesses and financial institutions with services related to fraud prevention, security, transaction processing and payment technology.

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