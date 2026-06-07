Vise Technologies Inc. Boosts Holdings in Northrop Grumman Corporation $NOC

Vise Technologies Inc. grew its position in shares of Northrop Grumman Corporation (NYSE:NOC - Free Report) by 100.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,572 shares of the aerospace company's stock after purchasing an additional 2,796 shares during the period. Vise Technologies Inc.'s holdings in Northrop Grumman were worth $3,177,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in NOC. Brighton Jones LLC raised its stake in shares of Northrop Grumman by 176.3% during the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 2,970 shares of the aerospace company's stock valued at $1,394,000 after purchasing an additional 1,895 shares during the period. Bison Wealth LLC raised its stake in shares of Northrop Grumman by 5.3% during the fourth quarter. Bison Wealth LLC now owns 641 shares of the aerospace company's stock valued at $301,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares during the period. Woodline Partners LP raised its stake in shares of Northrop Grumman by 367.7% during the first quarter. Woodline Partners LP now owns 2,516 shares of the aerospace company's stock valued at $1,288,000 after purchasing an additional 1,978 shares during the period. AXA S.A. raised its stake in shares of Northrop Grumman by 1,487.8% during the second quarter. AXA S.A. now owns 16,338 shares of the aerospace company's stock valued at $8,169,000 after purchasing an additional 15,309 shares during the period. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Northrop Grumman by 6.7% during the second quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 8,865 shares of the aerospace company's stock valued at $4,432,000 after purchasing an additional 553 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.40% of the company's stock.

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Northrop Grumman Stock Down 0.1%

Shares of NYSE:NOC opened at $544.73 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $603.63 and a 200 day simple moving average of $631.07. The firm has a market cap of $77.37 billion, a PE ratio of 17.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.71 and a beta of -0.12. Northrop Grumman Corporation has a 12-month low of $472.02 and a 12-month high of $774.00.

Northrop Grumman (NYSE:NOC - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 21st. The aerospace company reported $6.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $6.06 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $9.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.75 billion. Northrop Grumman had a net margin of 10.80% and a return on equity of 24.72%. The business's revenue was up 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $6.06 earnings per share. Northrop Grumman has set its FY 2026 guidance at 27.400-27.900 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Northrop Grumman Corporation will post 27.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Northrop Grumman Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 1st will be paid a dividend of $2.47 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 1st. This is a positive change from Northrop Grumman's previous quarterly dividend of $2.31. This represents a $9.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.8%. Northrop Grumman's payout ratio is presently 30.92%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on NOC shares. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Northrop Grumman from $765.00 to $745.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of Northrop Grumman in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. They issued an "overweight" rating and a $800.00 price target for the company. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on shares of Northrop Grumman from $660.00 to $620.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 26th. Argus set a $785.00 price target on shares of Northrop Grumman in a research note on Tuesday, February 10th. Finally, Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Northrop Grumman from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Saturday, April 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have given a Buy rating and seven have issued a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat, Northrop Grumman has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $702.63.

Read Our Latest Research Report on NOC

About Northrop Grumman

Northrop Grumman Corporation NYSE: NOC is a leading U.S.-based aerospace and defense company that designs, builds and sustains advanced systems, products and technologies for government and commercial customers. Formed through the combination of Northrop and Grumman businesses in the 1990s, the company's portfolio spans manned and unmanned aircraft, space systems, missile defense, radar and sensor systems, and integrated command, control, communications, computers, intelligence, surveillance and reconnaissance (C4ISR) solutions.

The company's work includes airframe and platform manufacturing, space hardware and satellite systems, advanced mission systems and cybersecurity services, as well as logistics, sustainment and modernization programs.

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