Vise Technologies Inc. Buys 2,350 Shares of Seagate Technology Holdings PLC $STX

Vise Technologies Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Seagate Technology Holdings PLC (NASDAQ:STX - Free Report) by 62.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,128 shares of the data storage provider's stock after acquiring an additional 2,350 shares during the quarter. Vise Technologies Inc.'s holdings in Seagate Technology were worth $1,688,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Salomon & Ludwin LLC increased its position in shares of Seagate Technology by 124.4% during the fourth quarter. Salomon & Ludwin LLC now owns 92 shares of the data storage provider's stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Seagate Technology during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Concord Wealth Partners purchased a new stake in shares of Seagate Technology during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Avion Wealth increased its position in shares of Seagate Technology by 343.5% during the fourth quarter. Avion Wealth now owns 102 shares of the data storage provider's stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 79 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Seagate Technology during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. 92.87% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts recently commented on STX shares. UBS Group increased their price target on Seagate Technology from $515.00 to $545.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Bank of America increased their price target on Seagate Technology from $840.00 to $900.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Seagate Technology from $525.00 to $775.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Rosenblatt Securities increased their price target on Seagate Technology from $500.00 to $1,000.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Finally, Susquehanna increased their price target on Seagate Technology from $485.00 to $615.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty have assigned a Buy rating and four have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $772.04.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on STX

Insider Transactions at Seagate Technology

In other news, Director Yolanda Lee Conyers sold 750 shares of Seagate Technology stock in a transaction on Monday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $885.33, for a total value of $663,997.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 4,101 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,630,738.33. The trade was a 15.46% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, EVP Ban Seng Teh sold 8,003 shares of Seagate Technology stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $817.28, for a total value of $6,540,691.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president owned 3,691 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $3,016,580.48. This trade represents a 68.44% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 155,187 shares of company stock valued at $108,267,701. 0.79% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Seagate Technology Stock Performance

Shares of STX opened at $847.47 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $190.03 billion, a PE ratio of 80.41 and a beta of 2.04. The stock's fifty day moving average price is $661.50 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $455.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.16, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 0.85. Seagate Technology Holdings PLC has a 1 year low of $124.63 and a 1 year high of $966.80.

Seagate Technology (NASDAQ:STX - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The data storage provider reported $4.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.51 by $0.59. The firm had revenue of $3.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.96 billion. Seagate Technology had a return on equity of 1,005.65% and a net margin of 21.60%.The business's revenue was up 44.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.90 earnings per share. Seagate Technology has set its Q4 2026 guidance at 4.800-5.200 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Seagate Technology Holdings PLC will post 14.1 EPS for the current year.

Seagate Technology Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 7th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 24th will be paid a $0.74 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 24th. This represents a $2.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.3%. Seagate Technology's payout ratio is presently 28.08%.

Key Stories Impacting Seagate Technology

Here are the key news stories impacting Seagate Technology this week:

Seagate Technology Profile

Seagate Technology NASDAQ: STX is a global data storage company that designs, manufactures and sells a broad range of storage products and systems. The firm's product portfolio includes traditional hard disk drives (HDDs), solid-state drives (SSDs), hybrid storage devices and integrated storage systems aimed at enterprise, cloud, OEM and consumer markets. Seagate also provides services that support its hardware offerings, including data recovery and storage management solutions.

Seagate's products are used in a wide array of applications, from large-scale data centers and cloud infrastructure to desktop and portable consumer devices.

Further Reading

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