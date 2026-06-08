Vise Technologies Inc. Buys 2,350 Shares of Seagate Technology Holdings PLC $STX

Vise Technologies Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Seagate Technology Holdings PLC (NASDAQ:STX - Free Report) by 62.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,128 shares of the data storage provider's stock after acquiring an additional 2,350 shares during the quarter. Vise Technologies Inc.'s holdings in Seagate Technology were worth $1,688,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Salomon & Ludwin LLC increased its position in shares of Seagate Technology by 124.4% during the fourth quarter. Salomon & Ludwin LLC now owns 92 shares of the data storage provider's stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Seagate Technology during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Concord Wealth Partners purchased a new stake in shares of Seagate Technology during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Avion Wealth increased its position in shares of Seagate Technology by 343.5% during the fourth quarter. Avion Wealth now owns 102 shares of the data storage provider's stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 79 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Seagate Technology during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. 92.87% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Analyst Ratings Changes
A number of analysts recently commented on STX shares. UBS Group increased their price target on Seagate Technology from $515.00 to $545.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Bank of America increased their price target on Seagate Technology from $840.00 to $900.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Seagate Technology from $525.00 to $775.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Rosenblatt Securities increased their price target on Seagate Technology from $500.00 to $1,000.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Finally, Susquehanna increased their price target on Seagate Technology from $485.00 to $615.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty have assigned a Buy rating and four have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $772.04.
Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on STX
Insider Transactions at Seagate Technology
In other news, Director Yolanda Lee Conyers sold 750 shares of Seagate Technology stock in a transaction on Monday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $885.33, for a total value of $663,997.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 4,101 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,630,738.33. The trade was a 15.46% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, EVP Ban Seng Teh sold 8,003 shares of Seagate Technology stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $817.28, for a total value of $6,540,691.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president owned 3,691 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $3,016,580.48. This trade represents a 68.44% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 155,187 shares of company stock valued at $108,267,701. 0.79% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
Seagate Technology Stock Performance
Shares of STX opened at $847.47 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $190.03 billion, a PE ratio of 80.41 and a beta of 2.04. The stock's fifty day moving average price is $661.50 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $455.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.16, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 0.85. Seagate Technology Holdings PLC has a 1 year low of $124.63 and a 1 year high of $966.80.
Seagate Technology (NASDAQ:STX - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The data storage provider reported $4.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.51 by $0.59. The firm had revenue of $3.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.96 billion. Seagate Technology had a return on equity of 1,005.65% and a net margin of 21.60%.The business's revenue was up 44.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.90 earnings per share. Seagate Technology has set its Q4 2026 guidance at 4.800-5.200 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Seagate Technology Holdings PLC will post 14.1 EPS for the current year.
Seagate Technology Dividend Announcement
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 7th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 24th will be paid a $0.74 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 24th. This represents a $2.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.3%. Seagate Technology's payout ratio is presently 28.08%.
Key Stories Impacting Seagate Technology
Here are the key news stories impacting Seagate Technology this week:
- Positive Sentiment: Several recent articles and analyst notes highlighted Seagate as a beneficiary of surging AI storage demand, data-center buildout, and tighter industry supply, which has helped improve the investment case and lift price targets. Zacks Analyst Blog Highlights Micron, Sandisk, Seagate, Dell and Comfort Systems
- Positive Sentiment: Analysts are increasingly framing STX as an AI-storage winner, with one recent report saying fair value estimates were reset higher as investors price in stronger demand for higher-capacity drives and improved industry discipline. How The Seagate (STX) Investment Story Is Shifting With AI Storage Demand And New Targets
- Positive Sentiment: Seagate was also included in a “buy these growth stocks” theme around massive AI infrastructure spending, reinforcing investor optimism tied to the company’s storage exposure. Buy These 5 Growth Stocks in June Amid Massive AI Infrastructure Boost
- Positive Sentiment: Recent coverage also noted that Seagate’s quarterly results beat expectations and the company raised guidance, which continues to support the bullish narrative around earnings momentum. Shankar Arumugavelu Sells 1,000 Shares of Seagate Technology NASDAQ: STX Stock
- Neutral Sentiment: A director sold 1,000 shares at $927.68, a transaction that is not huge in size but can still modestly weigh on sentiment because it comes after a strong run in the stock. Shankar Arumugavelu Sells 1,000 Shares of Seagate Technology NASDAQ: STX Stock
- Neutral Sentiment: Broader memory-chip weakness in peers like Micron and SanDisk suggests some cooling in the sector after a sharp run-up, which could spill over into Seagate even though its fundamentals remain strong. Memory-Chip Stocks Micron, Sandisk Get Their Wings Clipped
Seagate Technology Profile
(Free Report
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Seagate Technology NASDAQ: STX is a global data storage company that designs, manufactures and sells a broad range of storage products and systems. The firm's product portfolio includes traditional hard disk drives (HDDs), solid-state drives (SSDs), hybrid storage devices and integrated storage systems aimed at enterprise, cloud, OEM and consumer markets. Seagate also provides services that support its hardware offerings, including data recovery and storage management solutions.
Seagate's products are used in a wide array of applications, from large-scale data centers and cloud infrastructure to desktop and portable consumer devices.
Further Reading
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