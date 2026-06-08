Vise Technologies Inc. Grows Stake in Corning Incorporated $GLW

Vise Technologies Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW - Free Report) by 98.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 23,212 shares of the electronics maker's stock after purchasing an additional 11,509 shares during the quarter. Vise Technologies Inc.'s holdings in Corning were worth $2,032,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Merit Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Corning by 16.9% in the fourth quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 45,001 shares of the electronics maker's stock worth $3,940,000 after buying an additional 6,493 shares during the period. Lansforsakringar Fondforvaltning AB publ raised its holdings in shares of Corning by 4.9% in the third quarter. Lansforsakringar Fondforvaltning AB publ now owns 261,749 shares of the electronics maker's stock worth $21,471,000 after buying an additional 12,297 shares during the period. Security National Bank raised its holdings in shares of Corning by 340.4% in the fourth quarter. Security National Bank now owns 72,523 shares of the electronics maker's stock worth $6,350,000 after buying an additional 56,056 shares during the period. Three Seasons Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Corning in the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,750,000. Finally, Natixis Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Corning by 32.1% in the third quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC now owns 479,921 shares of the electronics maker's stock worth $39,367,000 after buying an additional 116,583 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.80% of the company's stock.

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Insider Transactions at Corning

In other Corning news, SVP Michaune D. Tillman sold 3,260 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Monday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $207.02, for a total transaction of $674,885.20. Following the transaction, the senior vice president directly owned 10,174 shares in the company, valued at $2,106,221.48. This trade represents a 24.27% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP John Z. Zhang sold 10,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Monday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $198.34, for a total value of $1,983,400.00. Following the transaction, the vice president owned 5,138 shares in the company, valued at $1,019,070.92. The trade was a 66.06% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 60,655 shares of company stock valued at $12,046,561. Company insiders own 0.25% of the company's stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

GLW has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Truist Financial increased their price target on Corning from $125.00 to $149.00 and gave the stock a "hold" rating in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Barclays increased their price target on Corning from $149.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an "equal weight" rating in a report on Friday, May 8th. Zacks Research downgraded Corning from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Tuesday, May 26th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a "buy (b-)" rating on shares of Corning in a report on Friday, May 15th. Finally, HSBC reiterated a "buy" rating and issued a $135.00 price target on shares of Corning in a report on Friday, February 13th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and six have given a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Corning currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $178.31.

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Corning Trading Down 0.0%

GLW opened at $177.52 on Monday. The stock's fifty day moving average is $173.00 and its two-hundred day moving average is $130.61. The company has a market capitalization of $152.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 84.94, a PEG ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 1.15. Corning Incorporated has a 52 week low of $49.47 and a 52 week high of $211.79. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62.

Corning (NYSE:GLW - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 28th. The electronics maker reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $4.35 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.30 billion. Corning had a return on equity of 19.45% and a net margin of 11.09%.Corning's quarterly revenue was up 18.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.54 EPS. Corning has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 0.730-0.770 EPS. Analysts forecast that Corning Incorporated will post 3.19 earnings per share for the current year.

Corning Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 29th will be issued a dividend of $0.28 per share. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.6%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 29th. Corning's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 53.59%.

Corning Company Profile

Corning Incorporated is a global manufacturer specializing in specialty glass, ceramics and related materials and technologies. Headquartered in Corning, New York, the company supplies engineered materials and components used across multiple industries, including consumer electronics, telecommunications, automotive emissions control, pharmaceutical and life sciences, and industrial and scientific applications. Corning emphasizes materials science and precision manufacturing to develop durable, high-performance glass and ceramic products.

Key product lines include specialty display glass used by television and mobile-device manufacturers, cover glass marketed under well-known trade names for smartphones and tablets, and optical fiber and cable and related hardware for telecommunications networks.

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