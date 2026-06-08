Vise Technologies Inc. Has $2.04 Million Stock Position in Consolidated Edison Inc $ED

Vise Technologies Inc. lifted its position in shares of Consolidated Edison Inc (NYSE:ED - Free Report) by 110.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 20,491 shares of the utilities provider's stock after buying an additional 10,756 shares during the quarter. Vise Technologies Inc.'s holdings in Consolidated Edison were worth $2,035,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Meadowbrook Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Consolidated Edison by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Meadowbrook Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,687 shares of the utilities provider's stock worth $466,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. bLong Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Consolidated Edison by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. bLong Financial LLC now owns 7,775 shares of the utilities provider's stock worth $772,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Bridgewater Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Consolidated Edison by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Bridgewater Advisors Inc. now owns 6,635 shares of the utilities provider's stock worth $689,000 after buying an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Consolidated Edison by 36.4% during the third quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 412 shares of the utilities provider's stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Finally, David J Yvars Group lifted its holdings in shares of Consolidated Edison by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. David J Yvars Group now owns 8,015 shares of the utilities provider's stock worth $796,000 after buying an additional 113 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.29% of the company's stock.

Get Consolidated Edison alerts: Sign Up

Insider Transactions at Consolidated Edison

In other Consolidated Edison news, SVP Deneen L. Donnley sold 1,922 shares of Consolidated Edison stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.94, for a total value of $218,992.68. Following the transaction, the senior vice president owned 32,453 shares in the company, valued at $3,697,694.82. The trade was a 5.59% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.15% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Consolidated Edison Stock Up 0.0%

ED stock opened at $106.31 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $39.18 billion, a PE ratio of 17.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 0.27. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $109.20 and a 200 day simple moving average of $106.26. Consolidated Edison Inc has a 52 week low of $94.96 and a 52 week high of $116.23. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00.

Consolidated Edison (NYSE:ED - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The utilities provider reported $2.18 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $2.28 by ($0.10). The company had revenue of $5.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.22 billion. Consolidated Edison had a net margin of 12.52% and a return on equity of 8.33%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.26 EPS. Consolidated Edison has set its FY 2026 guidance at 6.000-6.200 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Consolidated Edison Inc will post 6.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Consolidated Edison Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 13th will be given a $0.8875 dividend. This represents a $3.55 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.3%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 13th. Consolidated Edison's payout ratio is currently 59.76%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Consolidated Edison from $107.00 to $113.00 and gave the stock an "underweight" rating in a report on Thursday, March 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a "sell" rating and issued a $105.00 price target on shares of Consolidated Edison in a research note on Thursday, May 14th. Wells Fargo & Company set a $98.00 price target on Consolidated Edison in a research note on Tuesday, April 21st. TD Cowen boosted their price target on Consolidated Edison from $105.00 to $112.00 and gave the company a "hold" rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 24th. Finally, Barclays dropped their price target on Consolidated Edison from $110.00 to $107.00 and set an "underweight" rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, seven have assigned a Hold rating and six have given a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of "Reduce" and a consensus target price of $107.79.

Get Our Latest Research Report on Consolidated Edison

About Consolidated Edison

Consolidated Edison, Inc, commonly known as Con Edison, is an investor-owned energy company that primarily delivers electricity, natural gas and steam to customers in the New York metropolitan area. Its regulated utility operations include the distribution and transmission of electric power, the distribution of natural gas, and the operation of one of the largest district steam systems in the United States, serving commercial, institutional and residential customers in New York City and nearby counties.

The company operates through regulated utility subsidiaries that serve urban and suburban service territories, together with non-utility businesses that develop, own and manage energy infrastructure and clean energy projects.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ED? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Consolidated Edison Inc (NYSE:ED - Free Report).

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Consolidated Edison, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Consolidated Edison wasn't on the list.

While Consolidated Edison currently has a Reduce rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here