Free Trial
→ Read now. Do not delete. You’ve been warned. (From Porter & Company) (Ad)tc pixel

Vise Technologies Inc. Has $2.15 Million Stock Holdings in D.R. Horton, Inc. $DHI

Written by MarketBeat
June 8, 2026
D.R. Horton logo with Construction background
Image from MarketBeat Media, LLC.

Key Points

  • Vise Technologies Inc. increased its D.R. Horton stake by 132.9% in the fourth quarter, buying 8,517 additional shares and bringing its total holdings to 14,925 shares worth about $2.15 million.
  • Several other institutional investors also boosted their positions, and overall 90.63% of D.R. Horton’s stock is held by institutions and hedge funds.
  • Analysts remain cautious overall: D.R. Horton has a consensus “Hold” rating with an average price target of $168.54, even though some firms recently raised their targets.
  • MarketBeat previews top five stocks to own in July.

Vise Technologies Inc. raised its position in D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI - Free Report) by 132.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 14,925 shares of the construction company's stock after buying an additional 8,517 shares during the quarter. Vise Technologies Inc.'s holdings in D.R. Horton were worth $2,150,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Merit Financial Group LLC lifted its position in shares of D.R. Horton by 25.6% during the 4th quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 18,298 shares of the construction company's stock valued at $2,635,000 after acquiring an additional 3,726 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its position in shares of D.R. Horton by 41.5% during the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,239,316 shares of the construction company's stock valued at $179,428,000 after acquiring an additional 363,573 shares during the period. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of D.R. Horton during the 3rd quarter worth $946,000. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in shares of D.R. Horton by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 569,423 shares of the construction company's stock worth $82,253,000 after buying an additional 9,765 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Savant Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of D.R. Horton by 130.9% during the 3rd quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 17,255 shares of the construction company's stock worth $2,924,000 after buying an additional 9,781 shares during the last quarter. 90.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

DHI has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Barclays upped their price objective on D.R. Horton from $128.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an "equal weight" rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Citigroup upped their price objective on D.R. Horton from $162.00 to $173.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on D.R. Horton from $147.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an "equal weight" rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 22nd. UBS Group upped their price objective on D.R. Horton from $193.00 to $206.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Finally, Seaport Research Partners restated a "neutral" rating on shares of D.R. Horton in a research report on Tuesday, April 7th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, ten have assigned a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $168.54.

Check Out Our Latest Report on D.R. Horton

D.R. Horton Price Performance

Shares of DHI opened at $145.85 on Monday. D.R. Horton, Inc. has a 12-month low of $119.54 and a 12-month high of $184.54. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $145.46 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $149.60. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 6.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The stock has a market cap of $41.36 billion, a PE ratio of 13.67, a PEG ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 1.38.

D.R. Horton (NYSE:DHI - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 21st. The construction company reported $2.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $2.15 by $0.09. D.R. Horton had a return on equity of 12.94% and a net margin of 9.51%.The business had revenue of $7.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $7.55 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.58 EPS. The business's revenue for the quarter was down 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that D.R. Horton, Inc. will post 10.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

D.R. Horton Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 7th were paid a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 7th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.2%. D.R. Horton's dividend payout ratio is presently 16.87%.

D.R. Horton Profile

(Free Report)

D.R. Horton, Inc is a national homebuilding company that designs, constructs and sells new residential properties across the United States. The company's core operations focus on building single-family detached homes, townhomes and condominiums for a range of buyer segments. In addition to home construction and sales, D.R. Horton provides complementary services through subsidiaries that support the mortgage, title and closing processes for its customers, enabling integrated transaction workflows from inventory development to home delivery.

Founded in 1978 by Donald R.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DHI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI - Free Report).

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for D.R. Horton (NYSE:DHI)

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Should You Invest $1,000 in D.R. Horton Right Now?

Before you consider D.R. Horton, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and D.R. Horton wasn't on the list.

While D.R. Horton currently has a Hold rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here

The 10 Best High-Yield Dividend Stocks for 2026 Cover
The 10 Best High-Yield Dividend Stocks for 2026

Discover the 10 Best High-Yield Dividend Stocks for 2026 and secure reliable income in uncertain markets. Download the report now to identify top dividend payers and avoid common yield traps.

Get This Free Report
Like this article? Share it with a colleague.

Featured Articles and Offers

Rocket Lab Is Down 24% From Its 52-Week High—Pullback or Problem?
Rocket Lab Is Down 24% From Its 52-Week High—Pullback or Problem?
By Ryan Hasson | June 4, 2026
tc pixel
The "hidden" half of the SpaceX IPO
The "hidden" half of the SpaceX IPO
From Weiss Ratings (Ad)
Will the SpaceX IPO Put These 5 Public Space Stocks Into a Higher Orbit?
Will the SpaceX IPO Put These 5 Public Space Stocks Into a Higher Orbit?
By Ryan Hasson | June 2, 2026
Drone Stocks Soar As Pentagon Considers Funding, Including a Trump-Linked Name
Drone Stocks Soar As Pentagon Considers Funding, Including a Trump-Linked Name
By Leo Miller | June 1, 2026
3 Up-and-Coming Stocks That Could Be the Next NVIDIA
3 Up-and-Coming Stocks That Could Be the Next NVIDIA
By Chris Markoch | June 1, 2026
tc pixel
This makes me furious about the SpaceX IPO
This makes me furious about the SpaceX IPO
From The Oxford Club (Ad)
Marvell Stock Soars on NVIDIA's Trillion-Dollar Nod
Marvell Stock Soars on NVIDIA's Trillion-Dollar Nod
By Jeffrey Neal Johnson | June 2, 2026
The Great AI Server Rotation Puts Hewlett Packard Enterprise and Super Micro Computer in Focus
The Great AI Server Rotation Puts Hewlett Packard Enterprise and Super Micro Computer in Focus
By Jeffrey Neal Johnson | June 4, 2026
Warning: Don‘t Be Fooled by Record Highs. Get READY.
Warning: Don't Be Fooled by Record Highs. Get READY.
MarketBeat TV |
Watch Video

Recent Videos

The Exact Date of Next Stock Market Crash
The Exact Date of Next Stock Market Crash
MarketBeat TV |
Watch Video
3 Tech Stocks You‘ll Wish You Bought on This Dip (One Is Down 22% Today)
3 Tech Stocks You'll Wish You Bought on This Dip (One Is Down 22% Today)
MarketBeat TV |
Watch Video
Get READY. 5 Stocks With Major Catalysts Ahead This Summer
Get READY. 5 Stocks With Major Catalysts Ahead This Summer
MarketBeat TV |
Watch Video

Stock Lists

All Stock Lists

Investing Tools

Calendars and Tools

Search Headlines