Vise Technologies Inc. Has $2.15 Million Stock Holdings in D.R. Horton, Inc. $DHI

Vise Technologies Inc. raised its position in D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI - Free Report) by 132.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 14,925 shares of the construction company's stock after buying an additional 8,517 shares during the quarter. Vise Technologies Inc.'s holdings in D.R. Horton were worth $2,150,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Merit Financial Group LLC lifted its position in shares of D.R. Horton by 25.6% during the 4th quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 18,298 shares of the construction company's stock valued at $2,635,000 after acquiring an additional 3,726 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its position in shares of D.R. Horton by 41.5% during the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,239,316 shares of the construction company's stock valued at $179,428,000 after acquiring an additional 363,573 shares during the period. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of D.R. Horton during the 3rd quarter worth $946,000. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in shares of D.R. Horton by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 569,423 shares of the construction company's stock worth $82,253,000 after buying an additional 9,765 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Savant Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of D.R. Horton by 130.9% during the 3rd quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 17,255 shares of the construction company's stock worth $2,924,000 after buying an additional 9,781 shares during the last quarter. 90.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

DHI has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Barclays upped their price objective on D.R. Horton from $128.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an "equal weight" rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Citigroup upped their price objective on D.R. Horton from $162.00 to $173.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on D.R. Horton from $147.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an "equal weight" rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 22nd. UBS Group upped their price objective on D.R. Horton from $193.00 to $206.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Finally, Seaport Research Partners restated a "neutral" rating on shares of D.R. Horton in a research report on Tuesday, April 7th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, ten have assigned a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $168.54.

Check Out Our Latest Report on D.R. Horton

D.R. Horton Price Performance

Shares of DHI opened at $145.85 on Monday. D.R. Horton, Inc. has a 12-month low of $119.54 and a 12-month high of $184.54. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $145.46 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $149.60. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 6.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The stock has a market cap of $41.36 billion, a PE ratio of 13.67, a PEG ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 1.38.

D.R. Horton (NYSE:DHI - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 21st. The construction company reported $2.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $2.15 by $0.09. D.R. Horton had a return on equity of 12.94% and a net margin of 9.51%.The business had revenue of $7.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $7.55 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.58 EPS. The business's revenue for the quarter was down 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that D.R. Horton, Inc. will post 10.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

D.R. Horton Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 7th were paid a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 7th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.2%. D.R. Horton's dividend payout ratio is presently 16.87%.

D.R. Horton Profile

D.R. Horton, Inc is a national homebuilding company that designs, constructs and sells new residential properties across the United States. The company's core operations focus on building single-family detached homes, townhomes and condominiums for a range of buyer segments. In addition to home construction and sales, D.R. Horton provides complementary services through subsidiaries that support the mortgage, title and closing processes for its customers, enabling integrated transaction workflows from inventory development to home delivery.

Founded in 1978 by Donald R.

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