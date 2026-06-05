Vise Technologies Inc. Has $26.97 Million Stock Position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Ltd. $TSM

Vise Technologies Inc. grew its holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Ltd. (NYSE:TSM - Free Report) by 12.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 88,731 shares of the semiconductor company's stock after acquiring an additional 9,941 shares during the quarter. Vise Technologies Inc.'s holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing were worth $26,965,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 23.5% in the 4th quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 120,304 shares of the semiconductor company's stock valued at $36,560,000 after purchasing an additional 22,893 shares during the period. Sittner & Nelson LLC lifted its position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 54.8% during the 4th quarter. Sittner & Nelson LLC now owns 828 shares of the semiconductor company's stock valued at $252,000 after acquiring an additional 293 shares during the period. Verus Capital Partners LLC grew its stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 5.3% during the fourth quarter. Verus Capital Partners LLC now owns 7,462 shares of the semiconductor company's stock worth $2,268,000 after buying an additional 375 shares in the last quarter. Avalon Capital Management increased its holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 27.4% in the 4th quarter. Avalon Capital Management now owns 3,319 shares of the semiconductor company's stock valued at $1,009,000 after buying an additional 714 shares during the period. Finally, Intellectus Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $204,000. 16.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

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Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on TSM shares. Barclays upped their target price on Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from $450.00 to $470.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Weiss Ratings upgraded Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from a "hold (c+)" rating to a "buy (b-)" rating in a report on Friday, March 20th. Zacks Research lowered shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Monday, March 16th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from $410.00 to $480.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Thursday, April 16th. Finally, Wedbush reissued an "outperform" rating on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a report on Wednesday, February 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have given a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of "Buy" and a consensus price target of $404.29.

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Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Stock Up 1.8%

Shares of TSM opened at $444.56 on Friday. The stock's 50-day moving average price is $386.53 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $347.24. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Ltd. has a 12 month low of $202.28 and a 12 month high of $450.16. The company has a market capitalization of $2.31 trillion, a PE ratio of 36.99, a PEG ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a current ratio of 2.49, a quick ratio of 2.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing (NYSE:TSM - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 10th. The semiconductor company reported $3.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $30.65 billion during the quarter. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing had a return on equity of 36.81% and a net margin of 46.97%. On average, analysts anticipate that Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Ltd. will post 15.28 EPS for the current year.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 8th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 16th will be given a $1.1136 dividend. This is an increase from Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing's previous quarterly dividend of $0.95. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 16th. This represents a $4.45 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.0%. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing's dividend payout ratio is presently 25.04%.

More Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing News

Here are the key news stories impacting Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing this week:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, VP Tzu-Sou Chuang sold 200,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.83, for a total value of $13,966,000.00. Following the sale, the vice president directly owned 2,495,165 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $174,237,371.95. This represents a 7.42% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Bor-Zen Tien acquired 2,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 19th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $69.91 per share, with a total value of $139,820.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president owned 11,051 shares of the company's stock, valued at $772,575.41. This trade represents a 22.10% increase in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this purchase are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders bought a total of 3,346 shares of company stock worth $218,005 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 1.11% of the company's stock.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Profile

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company (TSMC) is a leading pure-play semiconductor foundry that provides wafer fabrication and related services to the global semiconductor industry. Founded in 1987 by Morris Chang and headquartered in Hsinchu, Taiwan, TSMC manufactures integrated circuits on behalf of fabless and integrated device manufacturers, offering contract chip production across a broad set of technologies and products.

TSMC's service offering covers logic and mixed-signal process technologies, specialty processes for radio-frequency, power management and embedded memory, and advanced nodes used in mobile, high-performance computing and AI applications.

Further Reading

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