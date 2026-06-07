Vise Technologies Inc. Has $2.79 Million Stock Holdings in Williams Companies, Inc. (The) $WMB

Vise Technologies Inc. increased its holdings in Williams Companies, Inc. (The) (NYSE:WMB - Free Report) by 48.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 46,418 shares of the pipeline company's stock after purchasing an additional 15,191 shares during the period. Vise Technologies Inc.'s holdings in Williams Companies were worth $2,790,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Towne Trust Company N.A raised its position in Williams Companies by 60.2% in the fourth quarter. Towne Trust Company N.A now owns 431 shares of the pipeline company's stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 162 shares in the last quarter. Clearstead Trust LLC raised its position in Williams Companies by 62.2% in the fourth quarter. Clearstead Trust LLC now owns 485 shares of the pipeline company's stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 186 shares in the last quarter. WHI TRUST Co LLC acquired a new position in Williams Companies in the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Entrust Financial LLC acquired a new position in Williams Companies in the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Financial Life Planners acquired a new position in Williams Companies in the third quarter worth about $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.44% of the company's stock.

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Insider Buying and Selling at Williams Companies

In other news, SVP Glen G. Jasek sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.15, for a total transaction of $195,375.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president directly owned 54,101 shares of the company's stock, valued at $4,227,993.15. This represents a 4.42% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Payvand Fazel sold 2,898 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.15, for a total transaction of $211,988.70. Following the sale, the senior vice president directly owned 31,766 shares in the company, valued at $2,323,682.90. This trade represents a 8.36% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders sold 78,762 shares of company stock valued at $5,937,632 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.47% of the company's stock.

Williams Companies Price Performance

Shares of Williams Companies stock opened at $72.00 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $87.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.58, a P/E/G ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 0.58. Williams Companies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $55.82 and a 1-year high of $80.07. The firm's 50-day moving average price is $73.55 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $68.42.

Williams Companies (NYSE:WMB - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 4th. The pipeline company reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.10. Williams Companies had a net margin of 23.39% and a return on equity of 18.34%. The business had revenue of $3.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $3.28 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.60 earnings per share. Williams Companies's revenue was down .6% compared to the same quarter last year. Williams Companies has set its FY 2026 guidance at 2.200-2.380 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Williams Companies, Inc. will post 2.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Williams Companies Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.525 per share. This represents a $2.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.9%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 12th. Williams Companies's dividend payout ratio is 92.11%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

WMB has been the subject of several recent research reports. Royal Bank Of Canada increased their price target on shares of Williams Companies from $82.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Williams Companies from $81.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Williams Companies from $80.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research note on Friday, March 13th. Scotiabank upped their price objective on shares of Williams Companies from $85.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a "sector outperform" rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 12th. Finally, TD Cowen upped their price objective on shares of Williams Companies from $81.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fourteen have issued a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of "Buy" and an average price target of $82.40.

Read Our Latest Analysis on Williams Companies

About Williams Companies

Williams Companies, Inc NYSE: WMB is a U.S.-based energy infrastructure company focused on the midstream segment of the natural gas value chain. The company develops, owns and operates assets that gather, process, transport and store natural gas and natural gas liquids (NGLs). Its operations support the movement of gas from production areas to end users including utilities, power generators, industrial customers and export facilities.

Williams’s product and service offering includes interstate and intrastate pipeline transmission, gas-gathering systems, processing facilities that remove impurities and separate NGLs, storage services and fractionation and transportation of NGL products.

Further Reading

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