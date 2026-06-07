Vise Technologies Inc. Has $2.92 Million Holdings in Deere & Company $DE

Vise Technologies Inc. boosted its holdings in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE - Free Report) by 46.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,265 shares of the industrial products company's stock after buying an additional 1,977 shares during the quarter. Vise Technologies Inc.'s holdings in Deere & Company were worth $2,917,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Deere & Company during the fourth quarter valued at about $1,715,633,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its stake in shares of Deere & Company by 1,725.8% during the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 2,003,715 shares of the industrial products company's stock valued at $932,870,000 after purchasing an additional 1,893,972 shares in the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp boosted its stake in shares of Deere & Company by 1,199.8% during the fourth quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 1,864,701 shares of the industrial products company's stock valued at $868,149,000 after purchasing an additional 1,721,239 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its stake in shares of Deere & Company by 278.0% during the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 487,697 shares of the industrial products company's stock valued at $223,005,000 after purchasing an additional 358,687 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Deere & Company by 21.7% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,815,007 shares of the industrial products company's stock valued at $829,930,000 after purchasing an additional 323,512 shares in the last quarter. 68.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Deere & Company Price Performance

Shares of NYSE DE opened at $583.80 on Friday. Deere & Company has a twelve month low of $433.00 and a twelve month high of $674.19. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $572.86 and a 200 day simple moving average of $545.60. The company has a market capitalization of $157.59 billion, a PE ratio of 33.08, a P/E/G ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a quick ratio of 1.95, a current ratio of 2.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54.

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 21st. The industrial products company reported $6.55 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $5.70 by $0.85. Deere & Company had a net margin of 10.09% and a return on equity of 18.25%. The business had revenue of $13.37 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.55 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $6.64 earnings per share. Deere & Company's quarterly revenue was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Deere & Company will post 18.08 EPS for the current year.

Deere & Company Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 30th will be paid a $1.62 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 30th. This represents a $6.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.1%. Deere & Company's payout ratio is 36.71%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Royal Bank Of Canada reissued an "outperform" rating and set a $752.00 price target on shares of Deere & Company in a research note on Monday, June 1st. Weiss Ratings raised Deere & Company from a "hold (c)" rating to a "hold (c+)" rating in a research note on Thursday, May 21st. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Deere & Company from $460.00 to $500.00 and gave the company a "market perform" rating in a research note on Friday, February 20th. Argus lifted their price target on Deere & Company from $540.00 to $700.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. Finally, Bank of America cut their price target on Deere & Company from $672.00 to $607.50 and set a "neutral" rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 22nd. Fourteen research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and nine have assigned a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $639.58.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Deere & Company

About Deere & Company

Deere & Company, commonly known by its brand John Deere, is a global manufacturer of agricultural, construction and forestry machinery, as well as turf care equipment and power systems. Founded in 1837 by blacksmith John Deere—who developed a polished steel plow to improve tillage in tough prairie soils—the company is headquartered in Moline, Illinois, and has grown into one of the largest and most recognizable names in equipment manufacturing worldwide.

The company's principal businesses include a broad portfolio of agricultural equipment such as tractors, combines, planters, sprayers, harvesters and tillage implements, complemented by precision agriculture technologies and telematics that support farm management, yield optimization and equipment connectivity.

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