Vise Technologies Inc. Increases Stock Holdings in CVS Health Corporation $CVS

Vise Technologies Inc. raised its stake in CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS - Free Report) by 45.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 34,151 shares of the pharmacy operator's stock after purchasing an additional 10,689 shares during the period. Vise Technologies Inc.'s holdings in CVS Health were worth $2,710,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Alteri Wealth LLC increased its stake in CVS Health by 3.2% in the third quarter. Alteri Wealth LLC now owns 4,195 shares of the pharmacy operator's stock valued at $316,000 after purchasing an additional 131 shares during the last quarter. TOWER TRUST & INVESTMENT Co increased its stake in CVS Health by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. TOWER TRUST & INVESTMENT Co now owns 15,708 shares of the pharmacy operator's stock valued at $1,247,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares during the last quarter. Holistic Financial Partners increased its stake in CVS Health by 4.1% in the third quarter. Holistic Financial Partners now owns 3,397 shares of the pharmacy operator's stock valued at $256,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares during the last quarter. CYBER HORNET ETFs LLC increased its stake in CVS Health by 4.1% in the third quarter. CYBER HORNET ETFs LLC now owns 3,442 shares of the pharmacy operator's stock valued at $259,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LS Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in CVS Health by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,575 shares of the pharmacy operator's stock valued at $284,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. 80.66% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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Insider Buying and Selling at CVS Health

In related news, EVP Tilak Mandadi sold 69,551 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.58, for a total transaction of $6,230,378.58. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 10,133 shares of the company's stock, valued at $907,714.14. This trade represents a 87.28% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Larry Robbins sold 370,462 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.45, for a total value of $34,619,673.90. Following the sale, the director directly owned 4,824,799 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $450,877,466.55. This represents a 7.13% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 3,441,551 shares of company stock valued at $323,703,977. Corporate insiders own 0.85% of the company's stock.

CVS Health Price Performance

Shares of NYSE CVS opened at $96.11 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.66. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $84.13 and a 200 day moving average price of $80.03. CVS Health Corporation has a 1-year low of $58.50 and a 1-year high of $98.43. The company has a market cap of $122.62 billion, a PE ratio of 42.34, a P/E/G ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 0.62.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The pharmacy operator reported $2.57 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.21 by $0.36. CVS Health had a return on equity of 11.88% and a net margin of 0.72%.The firm had revenue of $100.43 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $94.99 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.25 earnings per share. The company's revenue for the quarter was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. CVS Health has set its FY 2026 guidance at 7.300-7.500 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that CVS Health Corporation will post 7.44 EPS for the current year.

CVS Health Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 4th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 23rd were issued a dividend of $0.665 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 23rd. This represents a $2.66 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.8%. CVS Health's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 117.18%.

More CVS Health News

Here are the key news stories impacting CVS Health this week:

Positive Sentiment: CVS Health was upgraded to a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy) , reflecting improved earnings optimism and adding to the bullish tone around the stock. Article Title

CVS Health was upgraded to a , reflecting improved earnings optimism and adding to the bullish tone around the stock. Positive Sentiment: Broker sentiment remains constructive on CVS Health, with recent coverage pointing to favorable views from Wall Street analysts and broader confidence in the company’s outlook. Article Title

Broker sentiment remains constructive on CVS Health, with recent coverage pointing to favorable views from Wall Street analysts and broader confidence in the company’s outlook. Positive Sentiment: The managed-care group rallied after analysts cited softer medical cost and utilization trends across the sector, which can support margins and spill over positively to CVS Health. Article Title

The managed-care group rallied after analysts cited across the sector, which can support margins and spill over positively to CVS Health. Neutral Sentiment: CVS Health highlighted community and affordable-housing projects in New Jersey and Massachusetts, underscoring its corporate social responsibility efforts, but these announcements are unlikely to move the stock materially. Article Title

CVS Health highlighted community and affordable-housing projects in New Jersey and Massachusetts, underscoring its corporate social responsibility efforts, but these announcements are unlikely to move the stock materially. Neutral Sentiment: Media coverage noted CVS Health is up about 8.5% since its last earnings report and asked whether the rally can continue, mainly reflecting investor attention on post-earnings momentum rather than a new catalyst. Article Title

Media coverage noted CVS Health is up about 8.5% since its last earnings report and asked whether the rally can continue, mainly reflecting investor attention on post-earnings momentum rather than a new catalyst. Neutral Sentiment: CVS CEO comments on AI, “super apps,” and primary care suggest longer-term strategy focus, but there was no immediate financial update in the coverage. Article Title

CVS CEO comments on AI, “super apps,” and primary care suggest longer-term strategy focus, but there was no immediate financial update in the coverage. Neutral Sentiment: Additional community partnership news, including a job training lab in Lincoln Heights, is supportive of the brand but not a direct earnings driver. Article Title

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Weiss Ratings reissued a "hold (c)" rating on shares of CVS Health in a report on Friday, May 8th. Wall Street Zen raised CVS Health from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a report on Saturday, May 9th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on CVS Health from $102.00 to $103.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a report on Friday, May 8th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on CVS Health from $106.00 to $111.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Piper Sandler reissued an "overweight" rating and issued a $113.00 price objective on shares of CVS Health in a report on Monday, June 1st. Twenty-two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have issued a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $99.88.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on CVS

CVS Health Profile

CVS Health Corporation is a diversified healthcare company that operates a large network of retail pharmacies, pharmacy benefit management services and health care solutions. Headquartered in Woonsocket, Rhode Island, the company traces its roots to the early 1960s and has grown into an integrated provider of prescription drugs, over‑the‑counter products, clinical services and health insurance offerings. Its operating model combines retail pharmacy locations and in‑store clinics with broader pharmacy and health plan capabilities.

Key business activities include CVS Pharmacy retail operations, MinuteClinic walk‑in medical clinics and HealthHUB locations that offer expanded clinical services.

Further Reading

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This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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