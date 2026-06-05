Vise Technologies Inc. Raises Position in Oracle Corporation $ORCL

Vise Technologies Inc. increased its holdings in Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL - Free Report) by 51.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 77,537 shares of the enterprise software provider's stock after buying an additional 26,395 shares during the period. Vise Technologies Inc.'s holdings in Oracle were worth $15,113,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Oracle by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 174,802,084 shares of the enterprise software provider's stock worth $34,070,674,000 after buying an additional 5,841,584 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Oracle by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 37,734,944 shares of the enterprise software provider's stock valued at $7,328,754,000 after purchasing an additional 665,374 shares in the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors raised its position in Oracle by 1.2% during the third quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 23,310,827 shares of the enterprise software provider's stock valued at $6,555,961,000 after purchasing an additional 266,588 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Oracle during the fourth quarter valued at about $4,336,031,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in Oracle by 7.8% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 12,866,075 shares of the enterprise software provider's stock valued at $2,507,727,000 after purchasing an additional 927,618 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.44% of the company's stock.

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Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have recently commented on ORCL shares. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on Oracle from $300.00 to $200.00 and set an "outperform" rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 10th. Guggenheim reissued a "buy" rating and issued a $400.00 target price on shares of Oracle in a research note on Friday, March 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on Oracle from $375.00 to $300.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 9th. Scotiabank reaffirmed an "outperform" rating on shares of Oracle in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Oracle from $213.00 to $207.00 and set an "equal weight" rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-nine have assigned a Buy rating, nine have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Oracle currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $264.70.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on ORCL

Oracle Stock Performance

Shares of ORCL opened at $236.51 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.66. The business's 50 day moving average price is $177.88 and its 200-day moving average price is $178.30. Oracle Corporation has a 52 week low of $134.57 and a 52 week high of $345.72. The stock has a market cap of $680.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.46, a P/E/G ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.65.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 10th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.79 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $1.71 by $0.08. Oracle had a return on equity of 62.70% and a net margin of 25.30%.The firm had revenue of $17.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $16.91 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.47 EPS. The business's revenue for the quarter was up 21.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Oracle has set its Q4 2026 guidance at 1.960-2.000 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Oracle Corporation will post 6.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Oracle Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 24th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 9th were given a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 9th. Oracle's payout ratio is currently 35.91%.

Oracle News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting Oracle this week:

Positive Sentiment: Investor enthusiasm remains strong around Oracle’s AI infrastructure business, with articles highlighting the company as a major beneficiary of enterprise AI spending and noting that analysts see AI momentum staying strong. UBS also reportedly raised its price target to $285 ahead of earnings, reinforcing bullish sentiment.

Investor enthusiasm remains strong around Oracle’s AI infrastructure business, with articles highlighting the company as a major beneficiary of enterprise AI spending and noting that analysts see AI momentum staying strong. UBS also reportedly raised its price target to $285 ahead of earnings, reinforcing bullish sentiment. Positive Sentiment: Options activity and commentary from bullish investors suggest traders are positioning for another strong earnings update, reflecting expectations that Oracle’s cloud and AI-related backlog could keep driving growth.

Options activity and commentary from bullish investors suggest traders are positioning for another strong earnings update, reflecting expectations that Oracle’s cloud and AI-related backlog could keep driving growth. Neutral Sentiment: Oracle is set to report fiscal fourth-quarter results on June 10, and several previews focused on whether the company can sustain its recent surge in AI-related demand and revenue growth.

Oracle is set to report fiscal fourth-quarter results on June 10, and several previews focused on whether the company can sustain its recent surge in AI-related demand and revenue growth. Neutral Sentiment: Media coverage also pointed out that Oracle was featured in broader “AI software stocks” and dividend-stock lists, which supports visibility but does not materially change the near-term investment thesis.

Media coverage also pointed out that Oracle was featured in broader “AI software stocks” and dividend-stock lists, which supports visibility but does not materially change the near-term investment thesis. Negative Sentiment: Shares have come under some pressure ahead of earnings as investors worry that Oracle’s aggressive AI spending could mean higher capital expenditures, more debt, weaker free cash flow, and slower near-term returns from the strategy.

Shares have come under some pressure ahead of earnings as investors worry that Oracle’s aggressive AI spending could mean higher capital expenditures, more debt, weaker free cash flow, and slower near-term returns from the strategy. Negative Sentiment: A shareholder litigation firm also announced an investigation into whether Oracle and certain executives adequately disclosed the risks tied to its AI spending plans, adding a legal overhang for the stock.

Insider Activity at Oracle

In other news, EVP Stuart Levey sold 15,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.19, for a total value of $2,642,850.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 3,429 shares of the company's stock, valued at $604,155.51. The trade was a 81.39% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. 40.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Oracle Profile

Oracle Corporation is a multinational technology company that develops and sells database software, cloud engineered systems, enterprise software applications and related services. The company is widely known for its flagship Oracle Database and a portfolio of enterprise-grade software products that support data management, application development, analytics and middleware. Over recent years Oracle has expanded its focus to include cloud infrastructure and cloud applications, positioning itself as a provider of both platform and software-as-a-service solutions for large organizations.

Oracle's product and service offerings include Oracle Database and the Autonomous Database, Oracle Cloud Infrastructure (OCI), enterprise resource planning (ERP), human capital management (HCM) and supply chain management (SCM) cloud applications (often grouped under Oracle Fusion Cloud Applications), middleware such as WebLogic, and developer technologies including Java and MySQL.

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