Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund boosted its position in Vishay Intertechnology, Inc. (NYSE:VSH - Free Report) by 1,866.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,365,100 shares of the semiconductor company's stock after purchasing an additional 1,295,667 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund owned about 0.89% of Vishay Intertechnology worth $44,434,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in VSH. Root Financial Partners LLC bought a new stake in Vishay Intertechnology during the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Vishay Intertechnology during the second quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its position in Vishay Intertechnology by 90.4% in the third quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,173 shares of the semiconductor company's stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 557 shares during the period. Rakuten Securities Inc. bought a new position in Vishay Intertechnology in the second quarter worth approximately $47,000. Finally, Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC bought a new position in Vishay Intertechnology in the second quarter worth approximately $49,000. 93.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

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Insider Activity

In related news, Director Raanan Zilberman sold 16,575 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.82, for a total transaction of $593,716.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 31,937 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,143,983.34. This trade represents a 34.17% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Corporate insiders own 8.35% of the company's stock.

Vishay Intertechnology Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE VSH opened at $22.85 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $29.25 and a 200-day moving average price of $32.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 3.31 and a quick ratio of 2.27. The stock has a market cap of $3.50 billion, a PE ratio of 36.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 1.90. Vishay Intertechnology, Inc. has a 1 year low of $13.31 and a 1 year high of $69.47.

Vishay Intertechnology (NYSE:VSH - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The semiconductor company reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.29 by $0.08. Vishay Intertechnology had a net margin of 2.72% and a return on equity of 3.80%. The company had revenue of $978.94 million for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $965.40 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.04 EPS. Vishay Intertechnology's revenue for the quarter was up 23.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Vishay Intertechnology, Inc. will post 1.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Vishay Intertechnology Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 2nd. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.8%. Vishay Intertechnology's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 64.52%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

VSH has been the subject of several analyst reports. Williams Trading set a $38.00 price objective on Vishay Intertechnology in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. Weiss Ratings upgraded Vishay Intertechnology from a "hold (c-)" rating to a "hold (c)" rating in a research report on Monday, November 9th. Wall Street Zen raised Vishay Intertechnology from a "buy" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a report on Saturday, November 7th. Truist Financial began coverage on Vishay Intertechnology in a research report on Thursday, September 3rd. They issued a "buy" rating and a $42.00 price target for the company. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reduced their price target on Vishay Intertechnology from $45.00 to $38.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, four have given a Buy rating, three have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $35.86.

Read Our Latest Research Report on VSH

Vishay Intertechnology Company Profile

Vishay Intertechnology, Inc. designs and manufactures discrete semiconductors and passive electronic components used in a wide range of electronic systems. Its products include diodes, MOSFETs, optoelectronic components, resistors, inductors, capacitors and sensors. The company's components are used in applications across markets such as automotive, industrial, computing, telecommunications, consumer electronics, medical and aerospace. Vishay serves customers worldwide through a global network of manufacturing and sales operations.

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