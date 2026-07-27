Vishay Intertechnology, Inc. $VSH Stock Holdings Increased by Dean Capital Management

Dean Capital Management raised its position in shares of Vishay Intertechnology, Inc. (NYSE:VSH - Free Report) by 317.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 92,643 shares of the semiconductor company's stock after buying an additional 70,432 shares during the quarter. Dean Capital Management owned about 0.07% of Vishay Intertechnology worth $1,668,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Vishay Intertechnology by 212.4% in the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 2,062 shares of the semiconductor company's stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 1,402 shares during the last quarter. Quarry LP acquired a new stake in shares of Vishay Intertechnology during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Empowered Funds LLC bought a new position in Vishay Intertechnology during the fourth quarter worth $57,000. Hantz Financial Services Inc. lifted its stake in Vishay Intertechnology by 255.8% during the fourth quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. now owns 5,124 shares of the semiconductor company's stock worth $74,000 after purchasing an additional 3,684 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp acquired a new position in Vishay Intertechnology in the fourth quarter worth $87,000. Institutional investors own 93.66% of the company's stock.

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Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have weighed in on VSH. Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of Vishay Intertechnology from $18.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an "underperform" rating in a research note on Thursday, May 14th. Weiss Ratings raised shares of Vishay Intertechnology from a "hold (c-)" rating to a "hold (c)" rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 27th. Zacks Research lowered shares of Vishay Intertechnology from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Monday, July 20th. Finally, Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Vishay Intertechnology from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Saturday, June 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, three have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Vishay Intertechnology has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $24.00.

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Vishay Intertechnology Price Performance

Shares of VSH opened at $38.17 on Monday. Vishay Intertechnology, Inc. has a 12 month low of $11.77 and a 12 month high of $69.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 2.64 and a quick ratio of 1.53. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $50.42 and a 200 day moving average price of $31.54. The company has a market cap of $5.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 3,817.50 and a beta of 1.76.

Vishay Intertechnology (NYSE:VSH - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 13th. The semiconductor company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.03 by $0.02. Vishay Intertechnology had a return on equity of 0.22% and a net margin of 0.07%.The company had revenue of $839.24 million for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $823.54 million. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.03) earnings per share. The firm's quarterly revenue was up 17.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Vishay Intertechnology, Inc. will post 0.75 earnings per share for the current year.

Vishay Intertechnology Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 18th were paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.0%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 18th. Vishay Intertechnology's payout ratio is presently 4,000.00%.

Vishay Intertechnology Company Profile

Vishay Intertechnology, Inc is a global manufacturer of discrete semiconductors and passive electronic components, serving a wide range of industries including industrial, automotive, computing, consumer electronics, telecommunications, medical, and military/aerospace markets. The company's portfolio encompasses resistors, capacitors, inductors, sensors, diodes, rectifiers, MOSFETs and a variety of integrated circuit solutions. Vishay's components are used in power management, signal conditioning, circuit protection and sensing applications, supporting both standard and custom designs for original equipment manufacturers worldwide.

Originally founded in 1962 by Dr.

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