Vision Capital Corp Makes New Investment in Agree Realty Corporation $ADC

Vision Capital Corp purchased a new position in shares of Agree Realty Corporation (NYSE:ADC - Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 54,428 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock, valued at approximately $3,920,000. Agree Realty accounts for about 1.7% of Vision Capital Corp's portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest position.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Clearstead Trust LLC boosted its position in Agree Realty by 192.1% during the 4th quarter. Clearstead Trust LLC now owns 368 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 242 shares during the period. Wiser Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in Agree Realty during the 3rd quarter worth $32,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC boosted its position in Agree Realty by 163.8% during the 4th quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 459 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 285 shares during the period. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV boosted its position in Agree Realty by 71.1% during the 4th quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 462 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 192 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC boosted its position in Agree Realty by 178.6% during the 4th quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 546 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 350 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.83% of the company's stock.

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Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Citigroup upped their price objective on Agree Realty from $77.00 to $82.50 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a report on Friday, April 24th. Royal Bank Of Canada upped their price objective on Agree Realty from $81.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Truist Financial upped their price objective on Agree Realty from $79.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Monday, March 23rd. Weiss Ratings upgraded Agree Realty from a "hold (c+)" rating to a "buy (b-)" rating in a report on Monday, April 6th. Finally, Barclays cut their price objective on Agree Realty from $86.00 to $84.00 and set an "equal weight" rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have issued a Buy rating and six have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $83.80.

View Our Latest Report on ADC

Insider Activity at Agree Realty

In other Agree Realty news, CEO Joey Agree purchased 13,295 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 14th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $75.41 per share, with a total value of $1,002,575.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 675,105 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $50,909,668.05. This represents a 2.01% increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Chairman Richard Agree purchased 5,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 4th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $71.41 per share, for a total transaction of $357,050.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman directly owned 90,512 shares of the company's stock, valued at $6,463,461.92. This trade represents a 5.85% increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase is available in the SEC filing. Over the last ninety days, insiders have acquired 19,191 shares of company stock valued at $1,426,994. Company insiders own 1.80% of the company's stock.

Agree Realty Stock Up 1.3%

Shares of Agree Realty stock opened at $75.74 on Friday. The stock's fifty day moving average is $75.96 and its 200-day moving average is $75.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.10 billion, a PE ratio of 40.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. Agree Realty Corporation has a 12-month low of $69.56 and a 12-month high of $82.08.

Agree Realty (NYSE:ADC - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 21st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $211.49 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $195.73 million. Agree Realty had a return on equity of 3.95% and a net margin of 29.25%.Agree Realty's revenue for the quarter was up 18.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.42 earnings per share. Agree Realty has set its FY 2026 guidance at 4.540-4.580 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Agree Realty Corporation will post 4.45 earnings per share for the current year.

Agree Realty Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 30th will be given a dividend of $0.267 per share. This represents a $1.07 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 30th. Agree Realty's payout ratio is presently 172.97%.

About Agree Realty

Agree Realty Corporation NYSE: ADC is a publicly traded real estate investment trust headquartered in Chicago, Illinois. Founded in 1971, the company converted to a REIT structure in 2013 and focuses on acquiring, developing and managing a diversified portfolio of retail properties under long-term, triple-net (NNN) leases. Its tenant roster spans national and regional retailers in sectors such as grocery, home improvement, convenience and specialty retail.

Agree Realty's primary business activities include sourcing and underwriting new property acquisitions, originating build-to-suit projects and executing value-add redevelopment programs.

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