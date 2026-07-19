Vision Retirement LLC Buys 2,933 Shares of Micron Technology, Inc. $MU

Vision Retirement LLC increased its position in shares of Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU - Free Report) by 1,264.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,165 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock after buying an additional 2,933 shares during the quarter. Vision Retirement LLC's holdings in Micron Technology were worth $1,069,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of MU. Heritage Trust Co increased its position in shares of Micron Technology by 9.7% in the fourth quarter. Heritage Trust Co now owns 15,026 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock valued at $4,289,000 after acquiring an additional 1,323 shares during the last quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. grew its position in shares of Micron Technology by 79.1% in the 4th quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 16,183 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock valued at $4,619,000 after acquiring an additional 7,147 shares during the period. Financial Synergies Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Micron Technology in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,316,000. PKO BP BANKOWY Universal Pension Society JSC acquired a new position in Micron Technology during the fourth quarter worth approximately $61,306,000. Finally, Dara Capital US Inc. bought a new stake in Micron Technology in the 4th quarter valued at $2,926,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.84% of the company's stock.

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Micron Technology Trading Down 0.5%

Shares of MU opened at $848.95 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 2.98 and a current ratio of 3.42. Micron Technology, Inc. has a 52-week low of $103.38 and a 52-week high of $1,255.00. The firm has a market cap of $958.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.22 and a beta of 2.14. The business's fifty day moving average is $949.46 and its 200-day moving average is $599.95.

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, June 24th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $25.11 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $21.39 by $3.72. The firm had revenue of $41.46 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $35.91 billion. Micron Technology had a return on equity of 71.13% and a net margin of 55.91%.The business's quarterly revenue was up 345.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.91 earnings per share. Micron Technology has set its Q4 2026 guidance at 30.000-32.000 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Micron Technology, Inc. will post 72.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Micron Technology Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 21st. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 6th will be given a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 6th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.1%. Micron Technology's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 1.36%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

MU has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $1,300.00 price objective on shares of Micron Technology in a research report on Monday, June 22nd. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Micron Technology from $1,175.00 to $2,000.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a report on Thursday, June 25th. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of Micron Technology from $535.00 to $1,625.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Tuesday, May 26th. Wedbush boosted their price objective on Micron Technology from $1,300.00 to $1,400.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a report on Thursday, June 25th. Finally, TD Cowen reissued a "buy" rating on shares of Micron Technology in a report on Friday, July 10th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirty have issued a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of "Buy" and an average target price of $1,268.93.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on MU

Micron Technology News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting Micron Technology this week:

Positive Sentiment: Micron continues to benefit from AI infrastructure spending, with multiple articles highlighting strong demand for advanced memory and storage as a long-term growth driver.

Micron continues to benefit from AI infrastructure spending, with multiple articles highlighting strong demand for advanced memory and storage as a long-term growth driver. Positive Sentiment: Analysts at KeyCorp reiterated an Overweight view and a $1,750 price target , signaling continued Wall Street confidence in Micron’s earnings power.

Analysts at KeyCorp reiterated an view and a , signaling continued Wall Street confidence in Micron’s earnings power. Positive Sentiment: Recent coverage says Micron’s lower valuation, strong returns, and light debt load may make it more attractive than peers such as TSMC as an AI semiconductor investment.

Recent coverage says Micron’s lower valuation, strong returns, and light debt load may make it more attractive than peers such as TSMC as an AI semiconductor investment. Positive Sentiment: Micron also announced long-term automotive supply agreements, expanding its AI-memory opportunity beyond data centers into next-generation vehicles.

Micron also announced long-term automotive supply agreements, expanding its AI-memory opportunity beyond data centers into next-generation vehicles. Neutral Sentiment: The stock is being described as highly volatile, with some analysts framing Micron as a momentum name that can swing sharply in either direction as sentiment around AI changes.

The stock is being described as highly volatile, with some analysts framing Micron as a momentum name that can swing sharply in either direction as sentiment around AI changes. Neutral Sentiment: Several recent commentaries argue the latest drop may be technical and sentiment-driven, creating a different risk-reward setup than Micron had a month ago. Micron: Things Change

Several recent commentaries argue the latest drop may be technical and sentiment-driven, creating a different risk-reward setup than Micron had a month ago. Negative Sentiment: Micron is falling alongside other chip stocks as investors rotate out of AI and momentum names, pressuring the whole semiconductor group.

Micron is falling alongside other chip stocks as investors rotate out of AI and momentum names, pressuring the whole semiconductor group. Negative Sentiment: Fresh concerns about future memory pricing, including reports of Chinese competitor CXMT preparing a large IPO and CoreWeave exploring hedges against falling memory costs, are weighing on sentiment.

Fresh concerns about future memory pricing, including reports of Chinese competitor CXMT preparing a large IPO and CoreWeave exploring hedges against falling memory costs, are weighing on sentiment. Negative Sentiment: Micron’s recent sharp pullback has revived worries that the memory cycle may be peaking, even though several bullish articles argue the long-term demand story remains intact.

Insider Transactions at Micron Technology

In related news, Director Steven J. Gomo sold 2,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $787.03, for a total value of $1,574,060.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 17,139 shares in the company, valued at $13,488,907.17. This trade represents a 10.45% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Lynn A. Dugle sold 1,300 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,150.43, for a total transaction of $1,495,559.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 17,728 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $20,394,823.04. This trade represents a 6.83% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. In the last three months, insiders have sold 163,300 shares of company stock valued at $152,667,204. 0.24% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Micron Technology Company Profile

Micron Technology, Inc is a global semiconductor company that designs and manufactures memory and storage solutions. Its product portfolio includes dynamic random-access memory (DRAM), NAND flash memory, solid-state drives (SSDs), memory modules and embedded memory solutions for a wide range of computing and electronic devices. Micron supplies components used in data centers, enterprise and cloud infrastructure, client computing, mobile devices, automotive systems and industrial applications, and also markets consumer-facing products under the Crucial brand.

Founded in 1978 and headquartered in Boise, Idaho, Micron has grown into an international manufacturer with research, development and production facilities across multiple regions.

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