Vision Retirement LLC Purchases 10,174 Shares of Stryker Corporation $SYK

Vision Retirement LLC lifted its position in Stryker Corporation (NYSE:SYK - Free Report) by 1,321.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,944 shares of the medical technology company's stock after purchasing an additional 10,174 shares during the quarter. Stryker accounts for about 1.0% of Vision Retirement LLC's holdings, making the stock its 22nd largest holding. Vision Retirement LLC's holdings in Stryker were worth $3,596,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of SYK. Brighton Jones LLC raised its stake in shares of Stryker by 15.4% during the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 4,564 shares of the medical technology company's stock worth $1,643,000 after acquiring an additional 609 shares in the last quarter. Schnieders Capital Management LLC. bought a new position in shares of Stryker during the 2nd quarter valued at $205,000. Marshall Wace LLP raised its position in Stryker by 107.9% in the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 5,700 shares of the medical technology company's stock worth $2,255,000 after purchasing an additional 77,831 shares during the period. Nebula Research & Development LLC purchased a new position in Stryker in the 2nd quarter worth $219,000. Finally, HUB Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in Stryker in the second quarter worth $253,000. 77.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

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Stryker News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting Stryker this week:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, VP Robert S. Fletcher sold 4,544 shares of Stryker stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $306.87, for a total value of $1,394,417.28. Following the sale, the vice president directly owned 10,582 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,247,298.34. This trade represents a 30.04% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, Director Ronda E. Stryker sold 310,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $312.23, for a total value of $96,791,300.00. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 1,924,880 shares in the company, valued at $601,005,282.40. This trade represents a 13.87% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 323,264 shares of company stock worth $100,659,489. 4.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Stryker Price Performance

SYK stock opened at $319.78 on Friday. The firm's 50-day moving average price is $312.69 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $336.82. Stryker Corporation has a 12-month low of $281.00 and a 12-month high of $404.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $122.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.01, a PEG ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a current ratio of 2.11, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62.

Stryker (NYSE:SYK - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The medical technology company reported $2.60 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.98 by ($0.38). The firm had revenue of $6.02 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.34 billion. Stryker had a net margin of 13.20% and a return on equity of 23.42%. The business's revenue was up 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.84 earnings per share. Stryker has set its FY 2026 guidance at 14.900-15.100 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Stryker Corporation will post 14.99 earnings per share for the current year.

Stryker Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 30th will be given a dividend of $0.88 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 30th. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.1%. Stryker's dividend payout ratio is presently 40.74%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have issued reports on SYK. Argus set a $370.00 price target on shares of Stryker in a research report on Thursday, July 9th. Leerink Partners decreased their price objective on Stryker from $410.00 to $407.00 and set an "outperform" rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a "neutral" rating and issued a $361.00 target price on shares of Stryker in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Evercore set a $350.00 price target on Stryker in a research report on Monday, July 6th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a $315.00 price target on Stryker in a research note on Friday, May 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, sixteen have issued a Buy rating and six have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Stryker presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $392.52.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on SYK

About Stryker

Stryker Corporation is a global medical technology company that designs, manufactures and markets a broad range of products and services for use in hospitals, surgeons' offices and other healthcare facilities. Its primary business activities span orthopedics (including joint replacement implants, trauma and extremities products), surgical equipment and operating room technologies (such as visualization, navigation and powered instruments), neurotechnology and spine solutions, and patient-handling and emergency medical equipment.

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