Vista Cima Wealth Management LLC Grows Stock Position in NVIDIA Corporation $NVDA

Vista Cima Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA - Free Report) by 135.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 38,376 shares of the computer hardware maker's stock after acquiring an additional 22,088 shares during the period. NVIDIA comprises approximately 6.0% of Vista Cima Wealth Management LLC's holdings, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. Vista Cima Wealth Management LLC's holdings in NVIDIA were worth $7,157,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Diversified Enterprises LLC increased its position in NVIDIA by 44.2% during the fourth quarter. Diversified Enterprises LLC now owns 127,604 shares of the computer hardware maker's stock worth $23,798,000 after buying an additional 39,129 shares during the last quarter. PMG Family Office LLC acquired a new position in shares of NVIDIA in the third quarter valued at approximately $2,150,000. ASR Vermogensbeheer N.V. grew its position in shares of NVIDIA by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. ASR Vermogensbeheer N.V. now owns 3,169,377 shares of the computer hardware maker's stock valued at $591,086,000 after purchasing an additional 54,877 shares during the last quarter. Weaver Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of NVIDIA by 5.5% in the fourth quarter. Weaver Capital Management LLC now owns 85,216 shares of the computer hardware maker's stock valued at $15,893,000 after purchasing an additional 4,439 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Circle Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of NVIDIA by 16.1% in the third quarter. Circle Wealth Management LLC now owns 107,787 shares of the computer hardware maker's stock valued at $20,111,000 after purchasing an additional 14,936 shares during the last quarter. 65.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

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Key Headlines Impacting NVIDIA

Here are the key news stories impacting NVIDIA this week:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have recently commented on NVDA. Truist Financial upped their target price on NVIDIA from $287.00 to $307.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Thursday, May 21st. Rothschild & Co Redburn upped their target price on NVIDIA from $280.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 26th. CICC Research upped their target price on NVIDIA from $240.60 to $268.30 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research report on Friday, May 22nd. KeyCorp set a $310.00 target price on NVIDIA and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research report on Thursday, May 21st. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada set a $280.00 target price on NVIDIA in a research report on Thursday, May 21st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, forty-eight have given a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, NVIDIA has a consensus rating of "Buy" and a consensus target price of $305.67.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on NVIDIA

Insider Activity

In other NVIDIA news, CFO Colette Kress sold 42,650 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Friday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $174.89, for a total transaction of $7,459,058.50. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 881,387 shares in the company, valued at $154,145,772.43. This trade represents a 4.62% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Aarti S. Shah sold 19,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.71, for a total value of $3,357,490.00. Following the transaction, the director owned 36,007 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,362,796.97. This trade represents a 34.54% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 1,622,461 shares of company stock worth $332,629,083. 3.94% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NVIDIA Price Performance

NVIDIA stock opened at $200.42 on Thursday. The stock's fifty day moving average price is $205.64 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $191.06. NVIDIA Corporation has a one year low of $140.85 and a one year high of $236.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 3.44 and a quick ratio of 2.85. The firm has a market cap of $4.85 trillion, a PE ratio of 30.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.47 and a beta of 2.22.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 20th. The computer hardware maker reported $1.87 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $1.76 by $0.11. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 96.94% and a net margin of 62.97%.The firm had revenue of $81.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $78.42 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.81 EPS. The company's revenue was up 85.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that NVIDIA Corporation will post 8.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NVIDIA Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 26th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This is a boost from NVIDIA's previous quarterly dividend of $0.01. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 4th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.5%. NVIDIA's dividend payout ratio is 15.31%.

NVIDIA announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback plan on Wednesday, May 20th that allows the company to repurchase $80.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the computer hardware maker to buy up to 1.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company's board believes its stock is undervalued.

NVIDIA Profile

NVIDIA Corporation, founded in 1993 and headquartered in Santa Clara, California, is a global technology company that designs and develops graphics processing units (GPUs) and system-on-chip (SoC) technologies. Co-founded by Jensen Huang, who serves as president and chief executive officer, along with Chris Malachowsky and Curtis Priem, NVIDIA has grown from a graphics-focused chipmaker into a broad provider of accelerated computing hardware and software for multiple industries.

The company's product portfolio spans discrete GPUs for gaming and professional visualization (marketed under the GeForce and NVIDIA RTX lines), high-performance data center accelerators used for AI training and inference (including widely adopted platforms such as the A100 and H100 series), and Tegra SoCs for automotive and edge applications.

Further Reading

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