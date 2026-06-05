Vista Cima Wealth Management LLC Purchases 1,215 Shares of Tesla, Inc. $TSLA

Vista Cima Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA - Free Report) by 144.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,054 shares of the electric vehicle producer's stock after acquiring an additional 1,215 shares during the period. Tesla makes up approximately 0.8% of Vista Cima Wealth Management LLC's investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest position. Vista Cima Wealth Management LLC's holdings in Tesla were worth $924,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Networth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Tesla in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Davidson Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Tesla by 79.4% in the fourth quarter. Davidson Capital Management Inc. now owns 61 shares of the electric vehicle producer's stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 27 shares in the last quarter. Turning Point Benefit Group Inc. purchased a new position in Tesla in the third quarter worth about $30,000. Prism Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Tesla in the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Texas Capital Bancshares Inc TX purchased a new position in Tesla in the third quarter worth about $31,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.20% of the company's stock.

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Analysts Set New Price Targets

TSLA has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Phillip Securities dropped their target price on Tesla from $220.00 to $215.00 and set a "sell" rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 13th. Wedbush restated an "outperform" rating and set a $600.00 target price on shares of Tesla in a research report on Tuesday, April 21st. Zacks Research upgraded Tesla from a "strong sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Tuesday, April 28th. Glj Research reiterated a "sell" rating on shares of Tesla in a report on Tuesday, April 21st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a "neutral" rating on shares of Tesla in a report on Thursday, April 23rd. Nineteen research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, seventeen have issued a Hold rating and five have assigned a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $395.20.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on TSLA

Insider Activity

In other Tesla news, Director Kathleen Wilson-Thompson sold 26,409 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $378.11, for a total transaction of $9,985,506.99. Following the sale, the director directly owned 48,399 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $18,300,145.89. This trade represents a 35.30% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, CFO Vaibhav Taneja sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $450.00, for a total transaction of $1,350,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 18,106 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,147,700. The trade was a 14.21% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards. Insiders have sold a total of 55,218 shares of company stock worth $20,609,455 over the last ninety days. 19.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Trending Headlines about Tesla

Here are the key news stories impacting Tesla this week:

Positive Sentiment: J.P. Morgan upgraded Tesla to neutral from underweight, saying the market is increasingly valuing TSLA for autonomous driving, robotics, and “physical AI” opportunities rather than near-term earnings. The bank also suggested Tesla’s push into new addressable markets could be underappreciated. Article Title

J.P. Morgan upgraded Tesla to from underweight, saying the market is increasingly valuing TSLA for autonomous driving, robotics, and “physical AI” opportunities rather than near-term earnings. The bank also suggested Tesla’s push into new addressable markets could be underappreciated. Positive Sentiment: Tesla continues to make progress in autonomy, including expanding its unsupervised Robotaxi service in Austin, which supports the bull case that software and ride-hailing could become important future growth drivers. Article Title

Tesla continues to make progress in autonomy, including expanding its unsupervised Robotaxi service in Austin, which supports the bull case that software and ride-hailing could become important future growth drivers. Positive Sentiment: Recent data showed Tesla’s China-made EV sales surged in May, signaling an early recovery in one of the company’s most important markets and helping ease demand concerns. Article Title

Recent data showed Tesla’s China-made EV sales surged in May, signaling an early recovery in one of the company’s most important markets and helping ease demand concerns. Neutral Sentiment: SpaceX’s blockbuster IPO and speculation about Elon Musk’s broader empire are keeping investor attention on Musk-related AI and robotics assets, but those headlines are indirect for TSLA and may also create valuation comparison noise. Article Title

SpaceX’s blockbuster IPO and speculation about Elon Musk’s broader empire are keeping investor attention on Musk-related AI and robotics assets, but those headlines are indirect for TSLA and may also create valuation comparison noise. Neutral Sentiment: Bitcoin’s selloff reportedly erased more than $220 million in value from Tesla’s crypto treasury, a headline that matters financially but is not likely the main driver of TSLA’s move today. Article Title

Bitcoin’s selloff reportedly erased more than $220 million in value from Tesla’s crypto treasury, a headline that matters financially but is not likely the main driver of TSLA’s move today. Negative Sentiment: Several articles continued to argue that Tesla’s valuation remains stretched, with investors questioning whether AI, robotics, and robotaxi optimism can justify the stock’s high multiple without stronger earnings execution. Article Title

Several articles continued to argue that Tesla’s valuation remains stretched, with investors questioning whether AI, robotics, and robotaxi optimism can justify the stock’s high multiple without stronger earnings execution. Negative Sentiment: Additional pressure came from headlines about competition in EVs and autonomy, including BYD’s charging-network push and scrutiny around Tesla’s Full Self-Driving claims in China. Article Title

Tesla Stock Performance

Shares of Tesla stock opened at $418.45 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $395.23 and a 200 day moving average price of $416.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.57 trillion, a P/E ratio of 383.90, a PEG ratio of 16.73 and a beta of 1.80. Tesla, Inc. has a 52 week low of $273.21 and a 52 week high of $498.83. The company has a quick ratio of 1.62, a current ratio of 2.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.02. Tesla had a return on equity of 4.89% and a net margin of 3.95%.The firm had revenue of $22.39 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.96 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.27 EPS. The firm's revenue was up 15.8% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Tesla, Inc. will post 1.2 EPS for the current year.

Tesla Company Profile

Tesla, Inc NASDAQ: TSLA is an American company that designs, manufactures and sells electric vehicles, energy generation and energy storage products. Founded in 2003 by Martin Eberhard and Marc Tarpenning, Tesla grew into a vertically integrated mobility and clean‑energy company with Elon Musk serving as its chief executive officer. The company's stated mission is to accelerate the world's transition to sustainable energy, reflected in its combined focus on electric drivetrains, battery technology, renewable energy products and software.

Tesla's automotive business includes a lineup of battery‑electric vehicles and related services.

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