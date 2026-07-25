Vista Energy, S.A.B. de C.V. - Sponsored ADR $VIST Shares Bought by Cape Ann Asset Management Ltd

Cape Ann Asset Management Ltd raised its position in shares of Vista Energy, S.A.B. de C.V. - Sponsored ADR (NYSE:VIST - Free Report) by 35.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 931,842 shares of the company's stock after purchasing an additional 241,942 shares during the quarter. Vista Energy accounts for 16.0% of Cape Ann Asset Management Ltd's portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest position. Cape Ann Asset Management Ltd owned approximately 0.89% of Vista Energy worth $70,326,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of VIST. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Vista Energy by 4.7% during the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 8,130 shares of the company's stock worth $396,000 after purchasing an additional 366 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Vista Energy by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 26,436 shares of the company's stock valued at $1,286,000 after acquiring an additional 645 shares during the period. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Vista Energy by 1,009.2% in the 3rd quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd now owns 721 shares of the company's stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 656 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners increased its stake in shares of Vista Energy by 9.7% in the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 10,764 shares of the company's stock worth $524,000 after acquiring an additional 953 shares during the period. Finally, Platinum Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Vista Energy in the fourth quarter worth $67,000. 63.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on VIST shares. Zacks Research lowered Vista Energy from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Monday, July 6th. Weiss Ratings raised Vista Energy from a "buy (b-)" rating to a "buy (b)" rating in a report on Friday, July 17th. UBS Group upped their price objective on Vista Energy from $86.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 5th. HSBC started coverage on shares of Vista Energy in a research note on Sunday, June 14th. They set a "buy" rating and a $95.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Vista Energy from $89.00 to $93.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 12th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $83.24.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Vista Energy

Vista Energy Stock Performance

NYSE:VIST opened at $69.65 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 0.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.26 billion, a PE ratio of 9.18, a P/E/G ratio of 0.57 and a beta of 0.63. Vista Energy, S.A.B. de C.V. - Sponsored ADR has a fifty-two week low of $31.63 and a fifty-two week high of $81.44. The company has a fifty day moving average of $69.13 and a two-hundred day moving average of $64.37.

Vista Energy (NYSE:VIST - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 16th. The company reported $2.38 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.15 by ($0.77). The firm had revenue of $1.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $1.19 billion. Vista Energy had a return on equity of 20.26% and a net margin of 23.56%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Vista Energy, S.A.B. de C.V. - Sponsored ADR will post 9.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Vista Energy

Vista Energy NYSE: VIST is an independent energy company focused on the exploration, development and production of oil and natural gas resources in Mexico. The company operates through two primary segments: upstream exploration and production, and midstream and specialist services. By integrating both segments, Vista Energy seeks to capture value across the energy value chain, from field operations to the delivery of processed gas to industrial and power-generation customers.

In its upstream segment, Vista Energy holds interests in onshore gas fields in northeastern Mexico and shallow-water properties in the Bay of Campeche.

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