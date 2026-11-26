First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Vistance Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:VISN - Free Report) by 1,358.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,520,886 shares of the business services provider's stock after purchasing an additional 13,525,341 shares during the quarter. First Trust Advisors LP owned 7.13% of Vistance Networks worth $86,835,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Persistent Asset Partners Ltd purchased a new position in Vistance Networks during the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. Triumph Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of Vistance Networks in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. increased its stake in Vistance Networks by 408.3% during the 3rd quarter. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 6,145 shares of the business services provider's stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 4,936 shares in the last quarter. First Bancorp Inc ME purchased a new position in shares of Vistance Networks in the 2nd quarter worth $38,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Vistance Networks by 61.1% in the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,080 shares of the business services provider's stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 2,686 shares in the last quarter. 88.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

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Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Vistance Networks news, Director Claudius E. Iv Watts purchased 200,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 9th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $4.16 per share, with a total value of $832,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 1,547,729 shares of the company's stock, valued at $6,438,552.64. The trade was a 14.84% increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director L. William Krause sold 176,136 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.75, for a total transaction of $1,188,918.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 98,371 shares in the company, valued at approximately $664,004.25. This trade represents a 64.16% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders purchased 255,000 shares of company stock worth $1,050,100 in the last 90 days. 3.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Vistance Networks Trading Down 1.0%

Shares of VISN stock opened at $3.90 on Thursday. Vistance Networks, Inc. has a 1 year low of $3.76 and a 1 year high of $20.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $794.00 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.32 and a beta of 2.57. The firm's 50 day moving average is $5.62 and its 200-day moving average is $11.75.

Vistance Networks Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently declared a special dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 6th. Investors of record on Monday, October 26th were paid a $1.50 dividend. This is a decrease from Vistance Networks's previous special dividend of $5.00.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

VISN has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Northland Securities downgraded Vistance Networks from an "outperform" rating to a "market perform" rating and set a $4.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Vistance Networks from a "sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Sunday, August 30th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reiterated a "hold (c)" rating on shares of Vistance Networks in a report on Friday, November 13th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating. According to MarketBeat, Vistance Networks has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $15.00.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on VISN

Vistance Networks Company Profile

Vistance Networks develops and supplies communications technology for satellite, space, terrestrial and wireless networks. Its offerings include satellite modems and ground-station equipment, radio-frequency systems, and troposcatter communications technology used to connect networks where conventional infrastructure may be limited. The company also provides public-safety communications solutions, including technology for emergency calling, call handling and location services. Its customers include government and defense organizations, satellite and telecommunications operators, and public-safety agencies.

Read More

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