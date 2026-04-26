Vistra Corp. $VST Position Reduced by Teacher Retirement System of Texas

Teacher Retirement System of Texas trimmed its stake in shares of Vistra Corp. (NYSE:VST - Free Report) by 68.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 60,962 shares of the company's stock after selling 132,424 shares during the quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas' holdings in Vistra were worth $9,835,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its position in shares of Vistra by 15.1% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 7,106,465 shares of the company's stock worth $1,392,299,000 after buying an additional 930,912 shares during the last quarter. Palidye Holdings Caymans Ltd bought a new position in shares of Vistra in the 2nd quarter worth about $145,987,000. Situational Awareness LP lifted its position in shares of Vistra by 142.3% in the 2nd quarter. Situational Awareness LP now owns 1,274,178 shares of the company's stock worth $246,948,000 after buying an additional 748,332 shares during the last quarter. Moore Capital Management LP lifted its position in shares of Vistra by 2,072.6% in the 2nd quarter. Moore Capital Management LP now owns 528,657 shares of the company's stock worth $102,459,000 after buying an additional 504,324 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rubric Capital Management LP lifted its position in shares of Vistra by 50.6% in the 2nd quarter. Rubric Capital Management LP now owns 1,424,803 shares of the company's stock worth $276,141,000 after buying an additional 478,834 shares during the last quarter. 90.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

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Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on VST shares. Morgan Stanley restated an "overweight" rating and issued a $208.00 price target on shares of Vistra in a research report on Tuesday. Scotiabank raised their price target on shares of Vistra from $287.00 to $293.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research report on Monday, January 12th. Bank of America reduced their price target on shares of Vistra from $231.00 to $218.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Vistra from a "neutral" rating to a "buy" rating and set a $205.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 6th. Finally, UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Vistra from $230.00 to $233.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Monday, January 12th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twelve have given a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of "Buy" and an average price target of $236.40.

Read Our Latest Analysis on VST

Vistra Stock Up 4.8%

VST stock opened at $164.40 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.01. Vistra Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $122.30 and a fifty-two week high of $219.82. The firm's 50-day simple moving average is $160.97 and its 200 day simple moving average is $169.18. The stock has a market cap of $55.66 billion, a PE ratio of 75.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.49.

Vistra (NYSE:VST - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 26th. The company reported $2.18 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $2.45 by ($0.27). Vistra had a return on equity of 81.09% and a net margin of 5.32%.The firm had revenue of $4.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.75 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Vistra Corp. will post 8.79 EPS for the current year.

Vistra Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Friday, March 20th were issued a $0.228 dividend. This is a boost from Vistra's previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 20th. This represents a $0.91 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.6%. Vistra's dividend payout ratio is 41.94%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Vistra

In related news, EVP Stephanie Zapata Moore sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.31, for a total value of $1,603,100.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president owned 114,409 shares of the company's stock, valued at $18,340,906.79. This trade represents a 8.04% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.92% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Vistra Profile

Vistra NYSE: VST is an integrated power company that develops, owns and operates electricity generation and retail businesses in the United States. The company's operations span wholesale power production—through a diversified fleet of thermal and lower‑carbon generation assets—and retail electricity supply to residential, commercial and industrial customers. Vistra serves organized wholesale markets and competitive retail markets, with a notable presence in Texas and other regional U.S. power markets.

Vistra's core activities include the ownership and operation of generation facilities, the commercial dispatch and optimization of those assets into wholesale markets, and the sale of electricity and related services to end-use customers through its retail brands.

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