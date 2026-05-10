Vistra Corp. $VST Shares Sold by Gateway Investment Advisers LLC

Gateway Investment Advisers LLC decreased its position in Vistra Corp. (NYSE:VST - Free Report) by 63.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,063 shares of the company's stock after selling 10,723 shares during the period. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC's holdings in Vistra were worth $978,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Bridgewater Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Vistra by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. Bridgewater Advisors Inc. now owns 1,787 shares of the company's stock valued at $350,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. Y.D. More Investments Ltd raised its holdings in Vistra by 7.1% in the 3rd quarter. Y.D. More Investments Ltd now owns 916 shares of the company's stock worth $168,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares during the period. Equitable Holdings Inc. boosted its position in Vistra by 0.9% during the third quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 7,045 shares of the company's stock worth $1,380,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC grew its holdings in Vistra by 2.0% in the third quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 3,275 shares of the company's stock valued at $642,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares during the period. Finally, Wealth Effects LLC grew its holdings in Vistra by 1.1% in the third quarter. Wealth Effects LLC now owns 5,782 shares of the company's stock valued at $1,133,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.88% of the company's stock.

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Vistra Stock Down 4.0%

Shares of VST opened at $147.80 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $159.25 and a 200 day moving average price of $166.57. Vistra Corp. has a one year low of $133.73 and a one year high of $219.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.01, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $50.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.76, a PEG ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 1.43.

Vistra (NYSE:VST - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported $2.87 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $1.32 by $1.55. Vistra had a return on equity of 111.30% and a net margin of 11.52%.The company had revenue of $5.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.22 billion. Equities research analysts forecast that Vistra Corp. will post 9.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Vistra Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 22nd will be paid a $0.229 dividend. This is an increase from Vistra's previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 22nd. Vistra's payout ratio is 41.94%.

Vistra News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting Vistra this week:

Positive Sentiment: Vistra reported first-quarter EPS of $2.90, well above expectations, and revenue of $5.64 billion versus estimates of $5.22 billion, showing strong operating momentum. Conference Call / Earnings Report

Vistra reported first-quarter EPS of $2.90, well above expectations, and revenue of $5.64 billion versus estimates of $5.22 billion, showing strong operating momentum. Positive Sentiment: The company swung to a quarterly profit as rising power demand and higher prices boosted results, reinforcing the bullish demand backdrop for its electricity business. Reuters Article

The company swung to a quarterly profit as rising power demand and higher prices boosted results, reinforcing the bullish demand backdrop for its electricity business. Positive Sentiment: Vistra reaffirmed its 2026 guidance for adjusted EBITDA and adjusted free cash flow, signaling management confidence in the outlook despite market volatility. Press Release

Vistra reaffirmed its 2026 guidance for adjusted EBITDA and adjusted free cash flow, signaling management confidence in the outlook despite market volatility. Positive Sentiment: The company also received an investment-grade credit rating upgrade from a second major agency, which can improve financing flexibility and support valuation. Press Release

The company also received an investment-grade credit rating upgrade from a second major agency, which can improve financing flexibility and support valuation. Neutral Sentiment: Analysts continue to hold a consensus “Buy” rating on Vistra, suggesting Wall Street remains constructive but not necessarily surprised by the longer-term story. Analyst Rating Article

Analysts continue to hold a consensus “Buy” rating on Vistra, suggesting Wall Street remains constructive but not necessarily surprised by the longer-term story. Neutral Sentiment: Several commentary pieces focused on whether Vistra’s strong multi-year run leaves room for further upside, which may temper enthusiasm even after the earnings beat. Valuation Commentary

Insider Buying and Selling at Vistra

In related news, EVP Stephanie Zapata Moore sold 10,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.31, for a total transaction of $1,603,100.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 114,409 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,340,906.79. The trade was a 8.04% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.92% of the company's stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

VST has been the subject of several research analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Vistra from a "neutral" rating to a "buy" rating and set a $205.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, February 6th. Weiss Ratings reissued a "hold (c)" rating on shares of Vistra in a report on Friday, March 27th. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Vistra from $230.00 to $233.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Monday, January 12th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Vistra from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating and lifted their target price for the company from $191.00 to $203.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 10th. Finally, Scotiabank boosted their target price on shares of Vistra from $287.00 to $293.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research note on Monday, January 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirteen have given a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of "Buy" and a consensus price target of $233.93.

Read Our Latest Analysis on VST

Vistra Company Profile

Vistra NYSE: VST is an integrated power company that develops, owns and operates electricity generation and retail businesses in the United States. The company's operations span wholesale power production—through a diversified fleet of thermal and lower‑carbon generation assets—and retail electricity supply to residential, commercial and industrial customers. Vistra serves organized wholesale markets and competitive retail markets, with a notable presence in Texas and other regional U.S. power markets.

Vistra's core activities include the ownership and operation of generation facilities, the commercial dispatch and optimization of those assets into wholesale markets, and the sale of electricity and related services to end-use customers through its retail brands.

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